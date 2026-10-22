‘Mobile church’ finds a permanent home

PEVELY – For Impact Church, it was the proverbial “when God closes one door, another one opens.”

As of July 2, and after 9 years, Impact Church has a place to call home.

Scott and Theresa Douglas went through the Send Network training and assessment in 2016. A group of believers was meeting in their house praying for clarity and courage.

“We felt called to plant a church in Festus. We exist to connect common people to the uncommon love of Jesus Christ,” said Douglas, who is pastor of Impact.

“We proposed a fall launch in 2017 and met in the Festus Middle School and baptized some that day,” He said, adding that for four years they met in two different parts of the school.

“We were a mobile church,” he said.

In 2020, during the height of Covid, the church was asked to leave the school, and facilities at Baptist Park in Festus were made available for the church to gather in a camp meeting area.

In the ensuing years, the former Horine Baptist Church became New Hope Baptist, until the death of the pastor due to pneumonia. Also, Baptist Park was sold in January of this year to Jefferson County Parks and Recreation, which was anxious for the church to vacate the camp building space.

Also, when the furnace went out at the Baptist Park facility this January, St. Louis Metro Baptist Association officials offered the vacant Horine/New Hope to use in February, at 2339 School Drive in Pevely.

Douglas said church members were scouring the Festus area looking for a permanent place without success.

They met in the New Hope building in February, and at the time it was temporary, because of some form of other plans. But when the plans changed and Douglas was offered the property, July 2, “I gave a quick ‘yes.’”

Impact church members started upgrading and renovating the Horine/New Hope structure.

In addition to a sanctuary, it has educational space, a fellowship hall, and an office.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity for us. We’re trying to shepherd the people through the process,” Douglas said.

They held their first meeting August 23 in the new facility and had a grand opening, Sept. 20.

The structure was not new to Douglas, even before the February meetings.

“When I came to visit my cousins, to play little league, if we stayed over Saturday night, we’d go to the Horine Baptist Church. In its heyday, they had 200 people,” he said.

Impact runs about 65 on Sundays. Their ministries have included partnering with schools for Brendan backpacks for supplemental food for needy families; a food pantry; a woman’s center in Barnhart; and supporting missionaries in Zambia and Costa Rica; and a yearly project where gift cards are given to members who are told to pray about whom they will bless with the cards.

“It’s a blessing to be a steward of this historic building,” Douglass said.