IMB personnel safe amid protest violence in Europe

NASHVILLE (BP) – International Mission Board personnel in France and other areas throughout Europe affected by rioting and further violence over the last week are unharmed and continuing their respective ministries, according to statements shared with Baptist Press by the IMB.

“In light of various challenges unfolding globally in recent days, we are grateful to God that we can confirm our personnel are unharmed and safe and ministry continues,” read a statement shared by the IMB risk team. “We urge you to pray for them, for national believers, and for the lost who so desperately need the Lord. Thank you for caring so deeply about these people and our work!”

The risk team will continue monitoring the situation, it said.

During September, students in poorer suburbs around Paris began leaving school and taking to the streets, they said, to protest conditions such as overcrowded classrooms, lack of teachers, sweltering facilities without air conditioning during a heat wave and proposed education cuts. University students, labor unions and other groups joined the protests throughout the month.

Clashes with police escalated ahead of Saturday, Oct. 17, when more than half a million people protested across France. Looting of more than 3,000 shops and businesses joined the violence, with more than 2,000 protesters arrested.

Other complaints have joined those over education, including costs for fuel and household goods, inadequate spending on public services in poorer areas and policing practices in the earlier stages of the protests.

Several public buildings were damaged as well. Two banks in Rouen were set on fire. A 143-year-old city hall in Limoges was also set ablaze, with its roof and clock tower falling into the flames. In recent days, curfews have been put into place in many areas and large gatherings banned in Marseille, France’s second-largest city. Many point to far-left groups in manipulating the protests into further violence.

On Oct. 19, the U.S. Embassy urged Americans visiting France to exercise caution and avoid areas of demonstrations.

Other protests in Europe were reported in Italy, Portugal, Albania and Belgium. The latter’s interior minister warned of the “TikTokisation” of violence, with such images shared widely over social media platforms.