Southeast Missouri church continues to meet spiritual, physical needs after 50 years

LESTERVILLE – According to its pastor, Fellowship Church in Lesterville reached its 50th anniversary milestone this August because of a record of helping meet spiritual and physical needs in its community.

That was exemplified following the catastrophic flooding on July 10 in southeastern Missouri.

“The morning of the flood,” said Pastor Jeff Rathbun, “on that Friday our youth and a number of our adults met up at the fire station, which served as a command center … and we helped feed folks. We helped organize some of the supplies.”

Church members also engaged residents at their homes.

“We had a lot of folks from our church … going out to see how we could pray for folks, how we could serve them, how we could meet practical household needs they were dealing with after the flood,” Rathbun said.

He said the church – with a Sunday morning attendance of 40-45 – has about a dozen youth “on a good Wednesday.”

After the flood, Rathbun said, “especially our youth – came to help out with sorting and organizing the clothing donations.”

Fellowship also housed Missouri Disaster Relief mass feeding volunteers who arrived on July 11 to feed area residents and other relief workers.

Rathbun has led the church since September 2022. He said through its history church members have been “very focused on the community that God has placed them in.”

“The community seems to know us and want us,” he said.

“We care about people. We care about each other,” said Verla Fitzgerald, one of Fellowship’s founding members.

Rathbun said, “We have had VBS. We’ve served the school by participating in fall festivals, supported students (through presence) at sporting events, have fed the teachers … before school starts. We’ve put on fall block parties.”

The church also sponsors a monthly food pantry through the SEMO Food Bank in Sikeston.

“We pray with folks at that time and see how people are doing. We share the Gospel when we get the chance.”

“We have folks who reach out to us outside of that for help.”

He said, “There have been community members who have gone through really difficult times,” and the church has helped residents with medical expenses and transportation needs.

“Over the past few years we’ve really seen God move in our small community, and we’ve been blessed to be a part of that. We’ve seen a number of people come to faith, come to baptism, join our church.”

Fellowship began in the summer of 1976 when “70 Christians went together to start a new church,” Rathbun explained.

He said Fitzgerald is an example of the faithfulness of members since the church’s founding.

“She is an active member,” Rathbun said. “She’s very much involved.”

Fitzgerald remembers the early days of the church when it began meeting in the building of a local fraternal organization.

When the church wanted to acquire property and build, she said, “we didn’t have anything. People loaned money – interest free – to build the building.”

A basement fellowship hall was built first, serving as the sanctuary as that space was built above.

When the construction was completed, members who had loaned building funds were repaid by the church.

Rathbun said the church has walked through other challenging times – including several pastoral deaths beginning in 2019 in quick succession, coupled with the short term of another pastor.

‘I was the fifth pastor in four years,” Rathbun said.

“There has been that rough patch, but God has brought the church through that and we’re now seeing God’s faithfulness and fruitfulness. God is really blessing the church in what it’s aiming to do.”

Besides a youth program, Fellowship has a children’s ministry and regular Sunday School, plus Children in Action and Adults on Mission programs through the WMU that support missions work.