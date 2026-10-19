Mother and daughter visit ministry their family helped to start in Uganda

CANTON – When Josh and Kimbre Thrower and their three children left Uganda in 2020, they had already helped start Mama Tulia’s Ministries two years earlier.

They returned to the states because of the Covid-19 threat and other personal reasons sent them back to the states. Josh Thrower is now co-pastor of Redeemer Baptist Church started several years ago in Canton.

Kimbre and her daughter, Emma, returned for a mission trip to Uganda this summer, where they served with Mama Tulia’s Ministries once again.

Mama Tulia’s includes medical, physical, spiritual, economic, and emotional support work for preemie mothers, Bible studies, and providing materials for the mothers, such as diapers and vitamins.

Emma, 18, said, “We brought material our local church community (in the Mt. Salem/Wyaconda Southern Baptist Association) had gathered that are hard to find in Uganda, like preemie diapers and blankets. Some of the funds the church gave were used for vitamins and sewing machines.”

Kimbre said, “When we were last in Uganda, we were there for the founding. I offered encouragement and added the discipleship aspect. Mama Tulia’s does so many more things now. They not only provide care, but they also provide the gospel. They’ve had so many respond, that Mama Tulia and her husband are now planting a church to tell people about Jesus.”

Mama Tulia’s teams visit hospitals in Western and Central Uganda to meet mothers and their premature babies in Neonatal Intensive Care Units. They also do home visits and provide free retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) screening.

They also provided filters to clean water, with eight filters distributed in 2021, growing to 80 in 2025, and monthly food packages.

Members of the MSWSBA donated 155 onesies, 480 diapers, 75 other clothes, 185 blankets, 270 hats, two thermometers, 22 pair of mittens, 211 pairs of socks, 30 bottles each of three different supplements, and three sewing machines for the Throwers to take to Mama Tulia’s.

Since Mama Tulias was founded, 2,188 premature babies were screened for ROP with 236 diagnosed; 184 babies had timely treatment to preserve their eyesight, and 2,438 mothers and babies have been supported while 50,312 mothers and babies have been reached with care, education, and hope.

Also, 7,799 Kangaroo mother care wrappers have been given, 234 water filters distributed, and 6,371 mama kits have been given.

In addition, there have been 588 new believers, and 535 Bibles given out.

Although it has been six years since the Throwers were last in Uganda, Kimbre doesn’t expect it to be her last trip.

“My hope is, if God allows, I can return to Uganda every summer,” she said, adding she regularly put money aside for another return to Uganda.

Mama Tulias Ministries was founded by husband and wife Isabelle Furaha and Peter Muhindi. Peter is one of the pastors of the Muyenga Baptist Church, started by SBC missionaries.