‘Gestational genocide’ must end, MBC president says

Many Missouri Baptist Churches, in recent weeks, haven taken a strong stand on state constitutional Amendment 3, which promises to restore pro-life protections in the state and to ban gender transition procedures for minors.

Among churches that have hosted (or will soon host) special events on Amendment 3 are: First Baptist Church, O’Fallon; First Baptist Church, Scott City; Concord Baptist Church, Jefferson City; Fellowship Church, Greenwood; Abundant Life Church, Lee’s Summit; and First Baptist Church, Park Hills.

On Oct. 8, the Missouri Baptist Convention released a statement about Amendment 3 from MBC President Wesley Vance, who serves as executive pastor at Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield.

“As you know,” Vance wrote, “the most vulnerable in our day are under attack. Missouri’s current Constitution permits the gestational genocide to take the life of a baby in the womb of a mother through abortion. Furthermore, under the guise of ‘Reproductive Healthcare,’ minors in Missouri are susceptible to coercion by medical practitioners to have gender altering drugs or procedures performed without the consent of their parents. This surrounded the Missouri Attorney General Office’s investigation into the St. Louis Washington University Transgendered Center in 2023. Currently, there are protections under the SAFE Act, but they are set to expire in August 2027. Voting Yes on Amendment 3 protects the life in the womb and the rights of parents.

“Missouri Baptists have boldly spoken in support of Amendment 3. At our last Missouri Baptist Convention, messengers overwhelmingly adopted a Resolution (Resolution 2) in support of Amendment 3. They called for the championing of life and the rights of parents through our churches.”

Because of this, Vance created a video statement that Missouri Baptists can show to their churches. Watch the video here.

Similarly, Missouri Right to Life has spoken in support of Amendment 3, encouraging voters to vote “Yes” on it, Nov. 3. You can learn more at https://missourilifepac.org/. The Missouri Baptist Convention’s CLC has also released a brochure and video about Amendment 3 here: https://mbcclc.org/.

Considering Amendment 6

By contrast, Missouri Right to Life (MRL) is calling Missourians to vote “No” on Amendment 6, which will also be on the ballot, Nov. 3.

This amendment, if passed, would transform the functioning of Missouri’s state government in what seems to me imprudent and unhealthy ways. Amendment 6 is unhealthy, at the very least, because it could encourage people and entities to try to deal with issues via the state’s Constitution, when these issues would more appropriately be handled in statutory law.

Amendment 6 is imprudent, at least, for this reason: Even the best, well-written, bi-partisan amendment can’t foresee all unintended consequences of its language. Amendment 6 would make it very difficult for the legislature to do its job by constructively dealing with such unintended, unforeseen and, perhaps, even harmful consequences of unclear language in an amendment.

In a Sept. 3 press release, MRL writes, “If passed, this amendment will pave the way for liberal out-of-state millionaires and billionaires to fund initiative petition campaigns with massive media efforts that will lie about the true effect of ballot measures.” Of course, this largely explains why the stench of marijuana has polluted our state and why abortion on demand is currently enshrined in our state constitution. Moreover, Amendment 6 would barricade efforts by the Missouri legislature to restore pro-life protections in the state.

“Once enacted,” the MRL press release explains, “those measures could be nearly impossible for the legislature to correct, because Amendment 6 would effectively eliminate the state legislature’s ability to place corrective measures on the ballot.”

Read the full MRL press release here. An MRL informational flyer about Amendment 6 can be accessed here.