Bend, Ore. school shooting deeply impacts Southern Baptist community

BEND, Ore. (BP) — “Unthinkable” is how North American Mission Board church planter Jody Faison described the Oct. 15th mass killing of three students and a teacher, and the wounding of two others, at Silver Rail Elementary School.

“This is not a place you would think something like this would go down,” said Faison, one of two pastors who planted Salt and Light Church in 2025 in Bend. “People still leave their doors unlocked in Bend, Oregon. One of the bumper stickers that you see all over our city is, ‘Be Nice, You’re in Bend.’ It’s like one of the last places of Americana. And it was not that yesterday in any way, shape or form.”

A 16-year-old boy shot his way into the school, killed three students – ages 5, 8 and 11 – and a teacher, and shot another teacher and 7-year-old student, both of whom were in critical condition at a local hospital. A community member who saw the boy violently enter the school followed and killed the boy during the attack, police said.

The wife of Salt and Light Associate Pastor and co-church planter Andrew Davis teaches at a homeschool cooperative where a sibling of one of the victims attends, Faison said, and another church member had been a Trail Life USA troop leader to two of the boys killed, and had been involved in their lives for several years.

“So they’re the most impacted and hurting right now,” Faison said of the Trail Life members. “Two of the boys whose lives were taken were from very strong believing Christian families. From what we know, several of the victims were from Christian families, local churches and local Christian organizations.

“And so God’s goodness and Gospel will shine through this … over time.”

Police identified the alleged mass shooter as John J. Griffin II, NBC News reported, and identified the community member who shot and killed the teenager as Kaylub Giamanco, a father whose daughters attend the school. The shooting occurred in a special education classroom, NBC said. Others killed and injured had not been identified.

Faison spent much of the morning consoling those impacted by the tragedy. He planned to attend a related Trail Life USA event today to counsel troop members, and Davis planned to offer pastoral support at a meeting with the homeschool co-op where students will be informed of the identity of the student killed.

With fewer than 50 members, Salt and Light will offer assistance to larger congregations more resourced to hold official outreaches, Faison said, and will follow God’s leading in responding to the greater community.

“I think the other churches, non-Baptist churches in the area, have done a phenomenal job of being light together, last night at a vigil, as well as just individually,” Faison said. The multisite nondenominational Journey Church, for instance, served as a gathering site where students were transported to unite with their parents.

Ultimately, Faison believes the tragedy will provide opportunities to share the Gospel with the larger Bend community.

“As horrific as that is, because we believe in God’s providence and purposes, [the tragedy] also offers the potential for amazing Gospel opportunity,” Faison said. “I think from a providence standpoint, a lot of people with a lot of money think that brings you safety from evil.”

He asked Southern Baptists to pray for Bend, and for the spread of the Gospel.

“This is very hard soil that just got a little softer for the Good News of Jesus Christ,” Faison said. “It really hit hard across the city.”