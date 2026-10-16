Text and Canon Institute finds new home at MBTS

KANSAS CITY (MBTS) – Midwestern Seminary recently announced that the Text and Canon Institute, led by biblical scholars John D. Meade, professor of Old Testament, and Peter J. Gurry, associate professor of New Testament, is now based at the seminary, strengthening the institution’s commitment to serving the church through faithful scholarship on the history, text, and canon of Scripture.

The Institute’s mission is to illuminate the history of the Bible through academic research, accessible resources, conferences, and student mentorship. Its work helps Christians understand how the Bible was copied, canonized, and translated, while equipping pastors, students, and church members to respond faithfully to questions about Scripture’s history and reliability.

“At the bedrock of our confessional commitment is a rock-solid, unshakable, enduring commitment to the Word of God,” said President Jason Allen. “We believe the Word of God is fully inspired, fully inerrant, fully infallible, and fully authoritative. It is our guide for faith and practice, and that is why I am delighted to announce the Text and Canon Institute at Midwestern Seminary.”

Allen added that the Institute’s contribution extends beyond the academy and the seminary classroom.

“The beauty of the Text and Canon Institute is that it devotes enormous energy toward strengthening local churches and church members, raising their level of confidence in the Word of God, its accuracy, and its truthfulness,” he said. “It gives them a better understanding of its origins, how it was assembled, how God superintended the process, and why we can have confidence in the text today.”

Illuminating the History of the Bible

Gurry and Meade serve as codirectors of the Institute. Together, their expertise encompasses the textual history and canon formation of both the Old and New Testaments.

“At the Text and Canon Institute, our mission is to illuminate the history of the Bible, and we do that through academic research and resources,” Gurry said.

Among those resources is the Text and Canon Institute website, which publishes articles addressing questions such as why the Church recognizes four Gospels, how Christians should choose a Bible translation, and how the biblical text was copied and transmitted through the centuries. The website organizes articles at beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels to serve laypeople, students, pastors, teachers, and scholars.

Meade emphasized the value of helping Christians understand the history behind the Bibles they regularly read.

“The average layperson can have some understanding of where the translation he or she reads each morning or in church on Sunday came from, what text it is based on, and why they can have confidence in that text,” Meade said. “They can have confidence in the message of the text as well as the wording on which their translation is based.”

According to Gurry, this work is important because Christians’ confidence in Scripture should include an informed understanding of its history.

“Because the Bible is foundational to Christianity, it cannot be a matter of indifference to Christians how we got it,” he said. “Knowing the Bible’s history can protect us from believing misinformation, fortify our faith, and inspire us to appreciate the dramatic accessibility of the Bible in English.”

The announcement coincided with the anniversary of the death of William Tyndale, whose translation of the Bible from Greek and Hebrew helped make Scripture more accessible to English readers.

“It’s hard to find a more fitting time to relaunch,” Gurry said. “William Tyndale is the father of the English Bible as we know it. His pioneering work of translating the Bible from Greek and Hebrew made the Bible available and accessible like never before. All English Bible readers owe him a great debt of gratitude.”

Scholarship for the Church

Midwestern Seminary Provost Jason G. Duesing said the Institute represents the kind of scholarship seminaries are uniquely positioned to support: academically rigorous work intentionally directed toward the needs of the local church.

“The Text and Canon Institute represents the very best of what we hope to do at Midwestern Seminary by connecting scholarship directly to the life and ministry of the local church and to those who handle God’s Word regularly,” Duesing said.

“What begins at the highest levels of scholarship finds its way into publications, resources, and conversations that equip pastors, teachers, and church leaders,” he added. “In that way, the work of the Institute strengthens both the academy and the church, helping those who preach and teach God’s Word do so with greater faithfulness and confidence.”

Wes Huff, apologist and vice president of Apologetics Canada, likewise commended the Institute for bringing careful scholarship to questions that are frequently oversimplified or sensationalized.

“Their work is marked by academic integrity, careful scholarship, and a genuine desire to make the best of that scholarship accessible beyond the walls of the academy,” Huff said. “At a time when questions about the history and reliability of the biblical text are often oversimplified or sensationalized, the Institute provides a thoughtful, informed, and trustworthy voice.”

“Drs. Gurry and Meade are a formidable team, gifted in both scholarship and public communication,” said Peter J. Williams, principal of Tyndale House in Cambridge, England. “Between them, their expertise enables them to address accurately and with authority the most pressing questions that both students and laypeople have about how the Scriptures came together and have been handed down.”

“To have the work of the Text and Canon Institute based at Midwestern Seminary is yet another win for one of the premier seminaries in the world,” Williams continued.

Looking ahead, the Institute plans to reach new audiences through its online resources, expand its church-based conferences, and continue developing international resources, including Spanish- and Portuguese-language articles for missionaries, pastors, and church planters.

“We’re thrilled that the Text and Canon Institute is now here at Midwestern Seminary, where our mission is for the Church and the foundation of everything we do is the Word of God,” Gurry said. “Scripture has been handed down to us, and it is our responsibility to hand it on to the next generation.”

To learn more about the Text and Canon Institute, visit textandcanon.org.