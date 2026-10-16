MMO supports CLC, missions mobilization

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Philippians 1:5: “… because of your partnership in the gospel from the first day until now.”

Following are two short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Standing in the Gap: Christian Life Commission

Jayson Hoagland serves as chairman of the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Christian Life Commission (CLC). A biblical worldview concerning abortion, marriage, and family motivates him “to stand in the gap and make an eternal difference.”

At the CLC booth at the 2025 MBC Annual Meeting, Hoagland helped people see what’s at stake when it comes to abortion. One couple held a model of a six-week fetus in their hands, and that tactile example was a “game changer.” It prompted a strong emotional response to the value of human life.

A Missouri Baptist pastor, Hoagland also encourages his small congregation to “make a big difference toward the spiritual trajectory of [Missouri],” especially when it comes to abortion.

Pray for:

• More Missouri Baptists to be active in the state’s prolife movement

• Spiritual fortitude and clear direction for the CLC in the face of moral decay

Brothers Across Nations: Missions Mobilization

Cory Majors, pastor at First Baptist Church in Meadville, Mo., has participated in international training for pastors since 2019. He has served on short-term training initiatives in Zambia and Malawi, impacting more than 150 pastors in Africa.

Understanding the importance of his own theological training, Majors views training other pastors as an opportunity to invest in the church and “guard the purity of the gospel.”

The African pastors Majors encountered were hungry for theological education. Despite intense persecution and displacement that most of them endured, they praised God passionately and allowed their suffering to bring them closer to Him.

Pray for:

• Pastors to be raised up and trained globally

• Pastors who equip other pastors to preach biblically