Omaha Baptist Church, Missouri, partners with Minnesota Hispanic church

AUSTIN, Minn. – Omaha Baptist Church, in the upper central line of Missouri, spent a week in Austin, Minn., helping a Hispanic congregation.

The Missouri church sent 27 to do work at Austin Baptist Chapel, Aug. 2-7. Eighteen of them were adults and the rest were children and youth

It had already been planned, but the relatively short mission drive time (4.5 hours), had the team coming and going at various points. For example, three team members went up for that Sunday afternoon to decorate for Vacation Bible School. Another party in the team was present, Sunday and Monday. Yet another party came Wednesday and Thursday.

“We had meetings ahead of time to train and coordinate this,” Kevin Collins, pastor of Omaha Baptist Church, said.

The mission work included focusing on repair of the metal church roof structure, soffit, and the interior sanctuary ceiling. Some work was also done on repairing the concrete driveway. Part of the group conducted the Bible school Monday through Thursday nights, which had 40 children signed up, and drew about 30 each night.

On the Thursday night Austin Baptist Chapel Pastor Alex Vera borrowed a bounce house and games for the children during their VBS.

“It was a nice partnership, considering none of our group spoke Spanish, but four or five from their group also spoke English,” Collins said.

Collins was connected to the church through MBC Mission Strategist Victor Ordoñez, through a partnership MBC has with the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention. Ordoñez formerly pastored Austin Baptist Chapel.

“For half or more of our team, this was their first mission trip. Families brought their children. Some did go on our mission trip to Montana two years ago.”

Omaha has also done one-day mission work in Des Moines, Iowa, at Love Inc. (In the name of Christ), where painting and laying a new carpet have been projects.

Austin Baptist Chapel averages about 50 people in Sunday services.