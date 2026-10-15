HLGU Music Department to Present Christmas Concert on December 4

The Hannibal-LaGrange University Music Department will celebrate the Christmas season with its annual Christmas Concert on Friday, December 4, at 7 p.m. in the Parker Theatre, located inside the Roland Fine Arts Center on the HLGU campus.

The concert is free and open to the public, and the community is invited to join HLGU students, faculty, and special guests for an evening of Christmas music and celebration.

The HLGU Concert Choir and Chamber Choir will present a selection of sacred and traditional Christmas works, including “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day,” “A Christmas Laudamus,” “Mary Had a Baby,” “O Children Come,” and “Joy to the World.”

The university’s Instrumental Ensemble will also take the stage, featuring brass, woodwinds, strings, and percussion. HLGU instrumental students will be joined by members of the Hannibal Area String Orchestra for a special collaborative performance featuring a variety of pieces, including “Christmas at the Movies,” “Stille Nacht,” and a Christmas sing-along, along with a few surprises.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, December 4, in the Parker Theatre inside the Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road, Hannibal, Missouri. Admission is free.