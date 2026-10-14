MBC releases two resources on Mormonism

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) has released two new resources to help Missouri Baptists share their faith with members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or Mormons.

Sharing the Gospel with Latter-day Saints is a 60-page printed resource designed to help Missouri Baptists and other evangelical Christians engage Mormons in gospel conversations. Organized for personal or group study, the book begins with an overview of Mormon history and beliefs, then focuses on distinguishing the beliefs of Latter-day Saints about Jesus, the Holy Spirit, salvation, and the afterlife from historic, biblical Christianity.

The book also refutes the LDS claim that the true church fell into complete apostasy following the death of the apostles, necessitating the “restoration” led by LDS Founder Joseph Smith, Jr. A final chapter offers practical helps for witnessing to Mormon neighbors and friends.

Written by the MBC’s Rob Phillips and published by High Street Press, the MBC’s publishing imprint, Sharing the Gospel with Latter-day Saints is available in print and e-book editions from Amazon. It will also be available at the High Street Press table in the main hall at the MBC Annual Meeting Oct. 26-27 at the St. Charles Convention Center. Bulk quantities at discounted prices may be obtained by contacting the MBC.

A second resource is the digital Missouri Baptist Apologetics Journal, produced by the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network (MBAN), a group of two dozen pastors and lay leaders devoted to helping Missouri Baptists defend the Christian faith with gentleness and respect.

The journal represents one of the network’s key efforts to help Missouri Baptists grow bolder and more effective in sharing Christ with others. This edition of the journal centers on Mormonism – a timely focus given that the LDS Church broke ground in June on a new 29,000-square-foot temple in Springfield, the church’s third temple in Missouri.

Dustin Burdin, adjunct professor of ethics at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and senior pastor of FBC Webb City, served as editor. MBAN member Trent Blake served as the journal’s layout and design specialist. All articles in the journal are written by network members.

The journal’s articles are arranged to guide readers from an overview of Mormonism toward more specific doctrinal and personal topics, including the testimony of a former Mormon and insights for reaching Mormons with the gospel.

Each article includes a brief biography and contact information for its author, and readers are encouraged to reach out to MBAN members for speaking engagements, workshops, and church resources.

A full list of MBAN members is available at mobaptist.org/apologetics/mban.

The journal is available as a digital download for viewing, printing, and sharing on MBAN’s website as well.

Many of the journal’s authors are available for consultation at the MBAN booth in the exhibit hall at the MBC Annual Meeting in St. Charles.