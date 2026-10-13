Thinking outside the box for Native ministry

EDITOR’S NOTE: For several years now, the Missouri Baptist Convention has had an ongoing missions partnership with the Montana Southern Baptist Convention.

PABLO, Mont. (BP) – Animosity smolders in 1855 when three Native American tribes are herded onto one newly-created Indian reservation. The tension increases when in 1904 non-Natives are given part of that Native land by government decree.

Add Native boarding school abuses that stretched across North America from the late 1800s to the 1970s, and what you have are some pretty huge cross-cultural challenges and barriers to the Gospel, says self-funded North American Mission Board evangelism catalyst Kelly Mitchell.

“We have soberly come to the conclusion that there are no answers to the problems we face here, other than Jesus,” said Mitchell, now in his 15th year of ministry at Pablo Baptist Church on the Flathead Indian Reservation, speaking of the prevalence of trauma, abuse, grinding poverty, addiction, crime and more.

“Seeing that brokenness all around us at such high levels has really helped us to have an increased burden and compassion for our neighbors,” Mitchell continued. “We have to find ways to share the Gospel with our people groups who are resistant to receive it, because Jesus really is their only hope.”

What Native Americans dealt with on Montana’s Flathead Indian Reservation is similar to the experiences of every other Native American tribe across the United States, starting with the first reservation – New Jersey, 1758 – and continuing until the most recent full federal recognition was granted in 2025 after a century of legal stumbling blocks for Natives connected with the Lumbee tribe in North Carolina.

Native Americans often have responded by bolstering their culture rather than accepting the “white man’s” lifestyle (and in most cases, his religion.)

Among typical Native American worldview perspectives: The interconnectedness and interdependence of all living beings, spirituality embedded in all elements of life, and maintaining harmony with the natural world.