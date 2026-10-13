The Sacredness of Life

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them.” This well-known verse, Genesis 1:27, provides a firm foundation for the sanctity and dignity of human life.

God created man. These opening words carry substantial meaning. God is the author of life, He defines life, and He sustains life. In fact, you are reading this very sentence because the God of all creation created you, and He is currently sustaining your life. You were not born by accident, and you’re not alive right now by happenstance. God is the sovereign creator and sustainer of life.

God created man in his own image. Not only did God create human life, He did so in His image. Consider this: nothing in all creation is made in the image of God, except for you. This means human life is incredibly unique. Because we’re made in the image of God, human life – your life – is intrinsically sacred.

When God made us in His image, he purposefully made us as male and female. Regardless of personal preference or feelings, and regardless of cultural pressure, this will always remain true. It speaks volumes about the spiritual condition, the depravity, of our nation when this basic truth is questioned.

So, Genesis 1:27, although rather short in length, is substantial in meaning. In fact, the meaning in this verse alone can provide a biblical foundation for opposing any form of elective abortion.

What if the expectant mother is young and simply not ready to start a family? From the moment of conception, the life she carries is made in the very image of God. That life is precious and sacred.

What if something sinful, and potentially even tragic, results in pregnancy? First, we care compassionately for the heart and soul of the one who has been harmed. We dare not consider tragic situations casually or lightly, but we also dare not fail to respond theologically. That life, too, is precious and sacred – made in the very image of God.

What if the baby will be born with a disability? Situations such as this are always difficult, but I’m reminded of John 9. The disciples asked Jesus why the man was born blind; was it his own fault or his parent’s fault? Do you remember how Jesus responded? He said, “It was not that this man sinned, or his parents, but that the works of God might be displayed in him.” We never know how God will use what the world might view as a disability to display His amazing works.

We could consider additional examples, but the answer would remain the same. The dignity and sanctity of human life is precious to God, therefore it must be precious to followers of Jesus as well.

As we consider Amendment 3 on Tuesday, November 3, let me encourage you to vote for life.

Currently, abortion is legal in Missouri until fetal viability, which is typically 24-26 weeks into pregnancy. However, there’s also a stipulation that abortion is allowed at any point to protect the expectant mother’s physical and/or mental health. So, hear this clearly – an expectant mother in Missouri can abort/kill her child a few days before birth if a doctor believes there are mental-health concerns. This is nothing short of infanticide!

I’m the first to admit that Amendment 3 doesn’t go far enough – it allows exceptions for incest, rape, and fetal anomalies (circumstances where life outside the womb is impossible) – but it’s so much better than what we have now. Frankly, what we have now is a wide-open killing field for the unborn. It’s absolutely tragic. Future generations will be appalled by our lack of regard for the most vulnerable among us.

Amendment 3 significantly restricts abortions in Missouri, which is a step in the right direction – a step that saves lives. But if Amendment 3 passes, and I pray it does, our work is far from finished. The unborn, made in the very image of God, are worthy of our attention – our voice, our advocacy – and certainly our vote. The unborn are worthy of the same protections you and I enjoy – they are worthy of life!

Until every unborn child is safe from the brutality of abortion, we must fight for those who are unable to fight for themselves. This November, please join me in voting yes for Amendment 3. Join me in fighting for the dignity and sanctity of human life.