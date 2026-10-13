Technology isn’t neutral: 3 key discipleship questions for the Age of AI

With the increasing access and applications of artificial intelligence (AI) throughout our lives, it can be difficult for us to think about how these tools are shaping our families, especially our kids, and how to best use them. There is a growing chorus of voices across the spectrum with various answers to these questions. Simple tips and tricks are impractical because each family (and application) is different. Wisdom is needed more today than ever.

Parents are wise to reflect on some of the hard lessons learned from the rapid adoption of other technologies such as smartphones. Many of the questions we should have slowed down to ask about smartphones and social media still apply today, because technology has never been neutral and shapes every aspect of our lives. As Freya India described in her book “Girls” ®, the adoption of the smartphone and social media throughout the 2010s played a significant role, amid other cultural factors, in radically altering how young women in particular perceived themselves, their worth, and the common challenges that all teenagers face in late adolescence. She chronicles how technology, in many ways, discipled an entire generation of young women without the knowledge of parents, guardians, and mentors.

As we slow down to consider the nature and purpose of these tools, we can ask three key questions which will help us critically interact with rather than uncritically adopt or reject technologies like AI. These questions can be used as individuals, in our families, and in our churches. None of us have all of the answers, but wise engagement is requisite for navigating the challenges before us.

First, we are wise to ask ourselves and our kids what is gained in the use of AI. It is easy for all of us to see what could go wrong, but we also need to think about how these technologies may aid our lives and can help us go about the calling God has placed on us. AI may speed up certain monotonous tasks and give us more time to focus on the things and people that matter most. More time and greater efficiency is not the ultimate goal, though. Instead of just seeing what we are being freed from, we can also focus on what we are now free to do. Additionally, AI allows for greater access to information such as in Bible study, though more information is only a small part of growing in true wisdom and virtue.

Second, we might ask the question of what is lost in the use of AI. AI cannot serve as a comprehensive approach to discipleship because true discipleship is more than simple information transfer and is always done in interpersonal relationships with others truly like us. As the Brentwood Statement for AI and Christian Ministry states, “Godly wisdom cannot be gained quickly nor pursued in isolation.” Discipleship is about holistic transformation of a person, who grows in wisdom and virtue in community with others.

You can have all of the information in the world at your fingertips but still be foolish and immature. We need strong mutual relationships with other image-bearers in order to pursue our true purpose as human beings. We are not machines. We are embodied souls and are fundamentally distinct from mere machines. These truths are often covered up or even completely lost in the age of AI.

Lastly, we should consider asking ourselves and our families what is changing in the age of AI. It is naive to assume that the old way is always better, but similarly, the new is not always the best. Here, it is helpful to not only ask can we do something, but should we? This question helps us consider our true purpose in life.

In order to cultivate wisdom for the age of AI, we ought to slow down to ask what is gained, what is lost, and what is changing as our culture and technologies constantly evolve. Every day, we are faced with what feels like unprecedented opportunities and challenges. While AI can be a useful tool, we must also recognize that it cannot replace God’s design for growing in godliness through his Word and his Church. As we seek to approach AI with wisdom, we should resist the temptation to replace authentic relationships with mere machines and instead grow in wisdom and virtue within a community of believers.

Jason Thacker serves as assistant professor of philosophy and ethics at Boyce College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He also is a senior fellow and director of the research institute at the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission.