Missouri Baptist Foundation reports growth, expansion of ministry impact

JEFFERSON CITY (MBF) – The Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF) Board of Trustees met on August 14th, 2026, in the Missouri Baptist Building. The board celebrated significant ministry growth and impact, highlighting the rapid expansion of its church loan program, the success of its capital stewardship initiatives, and positive portfolio results.

One of the most encouraging reports came from MBF’s growing church loan program. Since its launch, Missouri Baptists have invested more than $12 million into the program, providing capital that can be deployed to churches and ministries throughout the state. To date, approximately $4 million in loans have been approved, with another $12 million currently in various stages of review and underwriting. “The response from Missouri Baptists has been remarkable,” said Neil Franks, President and CEO of the Missouri Baptist Foundation. “We are grateful for the confidence investors have placed in this ministry. As demand for church financing continues to grow, our responsibility is to steward those resources wisely while helping churches advance their mission.”

In addition to lending, MBF reported growing success in its Capital Stewardship Campaign Ministry. During the past year, MBF assisted several churches with capital stewardship campaigns that generated significant financial commitments and pledges. “While helping churches secure immediate financing is important, helping a congregation come together around a shared vision and a commitment to Biblical stewardship can bear lasting fruit for the church,” said Franks.

On the investment side, the board heard an update from Ross Roggensack, founder of Oak City Investment Consulting, MBF’s outsourced chief investment officer, who reviewed investment performance and commented on market conditions. “The easy thing is managing risk; the hard thing is predicting return. Part of what dictates the market is emotion, which is why our goal is to meet the spending objective while taking as little risk as possible,” he said.

Dr. Finny Kuruvilla of Eventide Investing, one of MBF’s fund managers, provided an encouraging update on the rapidly developing intersection of artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and faith-driven investing. Kuruvilla noted that “medicine is no longer just guessing at protein structure,” explaining that artificial intelligence is helping researchers better identify mutations, understand proteins, and develop more precise treatments. He also emphasized Eventide’s ethical boundaries, including a zero-tolerance approach to practices involving abortion or the destruction of human embryos. “We want to embrace trying to fix the broken relationships and broken things of the world,” Kuruvilla said.

The board reviewed client growth trends from the previous quarter, noting that approximately half of all new accounts came from existing client relationships while the other half came from entirely new clients. Trustees viewed the results as evidence of strong client satisfaction, continued opportunities for expansion across Missouri, and the need to support growth with strong safeguards, clear procedures, and responsible governance.

The meeting concluded with special recognition for Terra Guittar for five years of service to the Missouri Baptist Foundation. Trustees expressed appreciation for her commitment and professionalism in serving churches, ministries, families, and vendor relationships.

Looking ahead, trustees expressed optimism regarding the Foundation’s continued growth while recognizing the substantial opportunity that remains. With MBF’s fiscal year beginning in October, the board finalized the upcoming budget, which reflects the Foundation’s largest operating plan to date as growth continues across its ministry areas. Trustees said the larger budget remains grounded in responsible fiscal stewardship and disciplined spending, following the continued pattern of ending the fiscal year with underspend savings where possible. The last MBF board meeting of the calendar year will take place on Dec. 11.