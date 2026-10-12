NAMB trustees approve budget, celebrate Boston missionaries during two-day meeting

BOSTON (BP) – Trustees of the North American Mission Board (NAMB) met Oct. 5-6 to act on business items and celebrate missionaries and new churches in the area.

Monday afternoon, trustees traveled to the part of Boston locals call “Southie” and visited a restaurant that has served the community for more than 130 years. They learned about one of the city’s newest church plants, which is taking shape inside the restaurant and will launch in a few months.

“We moved to Boston a little over a year ago,” Jacob Giles told trustees. “Three days after we arrived, we went to Renewal Church for our first Sunday. Pastor Jared introduced us to the church. … A lady walked up to me speaking fast in a New England accent. All I caught was ‘business owner, Southie.’ That lady was Donna, the restaurant owner. She said, ‘I think God wants me to help you.’”