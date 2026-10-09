SBU Redford Division of Christian Ministry Hosts YouthLead Conference

BOLIVAR (SBU) – The Christian Ministry Division at Southwest Baptist University (SBU) hosted YouthLead on Saturday, Sept. 19, bringing together nearly 50 students and ministry leaders on the SBU campus. The conference focused on leadership development for both youth ministers and their students.

Students participated in sessions designed to give them practical tools for sharing the Gospel and helping friends who struggle with mental health issues.

One student attendee said the training on sharing the Gospel “will help me share with so many friends!” Each student received a free study Bible and training from a Christian ministry faculty member on how to study Scripture better.

Adult ministry leaders also gathered for conversations about developing young leaders and ministering alongside their families. Throughout the day, students and leaders shared food, played games, worshiped together, and asked questions during a panel discussion with two Christian Ministry alumni now serving as ministers.

Conference speaker Warren Gasaway said the students were “a room full of sharp, young leaders who were engaged and insightful. … These are leaders we desperately need. SBU has a REALLY good thing going.”

Matt Kimbrough, head of SBU’s Christian Ministry Division, said the conference also provided an opportunity to reconnect with former students. “I loved gathering again with alumni who are faithfully serving in MBC churches,” Kimbrough said. “We prayed, worshiped, and dreamt about ways to multiply disciples in the years ahead. By God’s grace, the future looks much brighter after YouthLead.”

The conference concluded with an exhortation from SBU’s interim president, encouraging students and ministry leaders to remain faithful to Christ and His calling.