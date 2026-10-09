Members of Congress call for investigation into Planned Parenthood compliance with federal funding

NASHVILLE (BP) – A letter released to the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on Oct. 1 and since signed by more than 130 members of Congress requests an investigation into Planned Parenthood and its affiliates for failure to comply with regulations on receiving federal funds.

“Concerns have long been raised regarding the organization’s compliance with applicable federal laws, regulations, and program requirements governing the receipt and use of federal funds,” read the letter, which was led by Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) and Rep. Chris Smith (R-N.J.). “In particular, these concerns relate to whether Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., and the organization’s affiliates have adhered to applicable requirements governing program integrity, financial accountability, and the proper use of funds provided through HHS-administered programs.”

The letter noted an investigation by the Small Business Administration this year into the legality of $88 million in loans during the COVID-19 pandemic to Planned Parenthood affiliates. Planned Parenthood has also taken part in “numerous” reports of fraud, made false statements, violated federal criminal laws, and “knowingly [failed] to disclose violations of criminal law” such as failing to report suspected cases of child abuse, the letter stated.

As of 10:30 a.m. Central Oct. 7, there were 132 signatures from Congress affixed to the letter – 30 U.S. Senators and 102 members of the House of Representatives.

“In addition to celebrating the voluntary ending of preborn life and peddling gender-altering hormone therapy protocols to men and women nationwide, Planned Parenthood’s business practices are deceptive,” said Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) President Evan Lenow in a statement to Baptist Press. “They keep finding creative ways to siphon money from the federal government, and it is time for that to come to an end.

“Under no circumstances should the taxpayer, explicitly or implicitly, be implicated in Planned Parenthood’s practices. We commend this group of lawmakers for publicly calling attention to the issue and urging the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Planned Parenthood promptly.”

Inspector General T. March Bell, who served as the chief of staff at the HHS’ Office of Civil Rights during the first Trump administration, was confirmed into his current role last December. The letter’s signatories placed four specific requests for him.

Review the federal funding streams received by Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., and the organization’s affiliates through HHS programs, grants, contracts, or subawards. Assess whether Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Inc., and the organization’s affiliates have complied with applicable statutory, regulatory and grant conditions associated with those funds. Determine whether any evidence exists of fraud, waste, abuse, misrepresentation or other violations affecting federal health programs. Evaluate whether enforcement actions, including administrative remedies, suspension, exclusion from federal health care programs or referral to the appropriate authorities, may be warranted if misconduct is identified.

The letter concluded with a final request that Bell’s office coordinate oversight efforts with groups within HHS, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Office of Management and Budget.