FDA delays abortion pill safety study results, retaining telehealth prescriptions

WASHINGTON (BP) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has postponed until perhaps March 2027 the release of a safety study on the abortion pill mifepristone, delaying any attempts to end telehealth prescriptions for the drug.

The FDA announced the delay in an Oct. 7 court filing responding to a Louisiana lawsuit challenging the drug’s telehealth access since 2023.

The Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC) expressed disappointment in response to the delay, noting the hopes pro-life advocates had placed in the Trump administration.

“We admonish the FDA to hasten their work and release results that show what Americans already know to be true: This drug boasts reason for significant moral and clinical concern,” ERLC President Evan Lenow told Baptist Press. “The FDA’s perpetual delay of mifepristone safety review results – and its refusal to place any restrictions on the drug – is frustrating but unsurprising.

“Leaders at the FDA have punted this deadline for nearly two years in an administration where pro-life advocates fully expected to have an ally in the agency. FDA’s track record on this issue suggests that a delay is not a clinically necessary choice, but a political one.”

The FDA anticipates receiving in December the results of the study based on the drug’s impact on 100,000 women, according to its court filing, but will need additional time to review the results before submitting them to the court.

“FDA expects to complete that process not later than March 2027,” the FDA said in its court document. “The agency also plans to complete its TreeScan (Sentinel data) analysis in the same time frame. In addition to these studies, FDA is conducting a review of the Mifepristone REMS Program,” the agency noted, referencing FDA’s guidelines for prescribing the drug to women through 70 days of pregnancy.

The delay further endangers the lives of women and their preborn babies, Lenow said.

“Each day that this administration preserves widespread access to mifepristone in America, preborn lives will be lost and women will continue to be vulnerable to coercion, suffer grave adverse events and make life-altering choices without proper medical consultation,” Lenow said. “In no way does this promote a culture of life.”

Recommended changes – if any – to the drug’s availability and prescription guidelines would only come after March 2027. As such, the government will continue to uphold telehealth prescriptions for the drug that have been in place since 2023. Previously, in-person appointments with medical professionals were required before the drug could be prescribed and dispensed, with additional regulations.

“Following completion of its study and review, (the) FDA will decide whether changes to the Mifepristone REMS Program are necessary and, if applicable, initiate any such changes in accordance with established processes,” the FDA told the court. “FDA anticipates that it will be able to provide an update to its estimated date of completion as more information becomes known, particularly in March 2027 when it expects to complete its report on the final study results.”

The case began in October 2025 when the State of Louisiana and a woman who took a mail-order prescription of mifepristone filed a federal lawsuit seeking reversal of telehealth prescriptions for the drug. Concurrent lawsuits in Florida and Texas, challenging mifepristone’s safety, are paused while the FDA completes its study.

“Given this widespread debate over the safety of mifepristone, FDA has concluded that the best path forward is for the agency to undertake a new review based on the evidence before the agency,” the Justice Department said in March in response to the Texas and Florida cases. “At this time, FDA continues to work on the collection of the robust and timely data that is necessary for a well-controlled study with adequate statistical power.”

Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, medication abortions have become the most common procedure in ending preborn lives, with telehealth prescriptions enabling prescriptions across state lines.