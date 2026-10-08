Love-hoarding: Simply for the birds

I love watching hummingbirds. So cute, colorful, happy-looking, fast and zippy—fascinating.

But also, they’re a little bit…monsters.

Hummingbirds. You guys. There’s plenty of nectar in that feeder for everybody. Why y’all feel you need to dive-bomb each other like that?

Every time I hang up a fresh bottle, I picture them setting out the good napkins for a tiny little birdie tea party on the best birdie-china. I imagine them nodding their thanks toward me, then settling in for a sweet little “birds of a feather” flocking moment.

You know what happens? Exactly not that. They’re the kind of guests who throw food, flip tables, and insult the host as they storm out.

One of my repeat hummingbirds regularly chases off a big ol’ woodpecker who likes to hang from the feeder. Giant woodpecker. Tiny little bully of a hummingbird. And I think I saw that woodpecker fly off crying like a little girl.

It reminds me of the adorable, rather psychotic chihuahua mix we had for years. We cherished our little psycho-huahua. She was lovingly labeled “the very best worst dog.”

I’m telling you. Hummingbirds are winged chihuahuas.

They fuss, they fight, they refuse to share. They take their turn at the feeder—and then they take everyone else’s turn. They are ill-mannered and selfish, and just the worst, and still… I smile every time they show up.

Message to my birds: Continue to be little monsters if you must. I love you guys anyway.

Uncomfortable observation: Sometimes this is me. But not in the good way. When love doesn’t cost me much, I’ll give it freely. But when responding in love with service or kindness or forgiveness costs me, how often do I guard it like the bully-est, most chihuahua-bird of them all?

Our instructions are clear. “Above all, maintain constant love for one another, since love covers a multitude of sins” (1 Peter 4:8 CSB). Constant. Love.

Constant love covers. It filters what we notice. Not because the behavior suddenly becomes charming, or because the dive-bombing and table-flipping never happened. But because when you love someone, you respond differently.

Our God shows us how. And He empowers it.

He shows us in the way He responded to our sin mess. Not denying it. Covering it with the forgiveness bought at the highest price ever paid, the blood of His Son. We were monsters. He loved us anyway. And He empowers love by His Spirit. Three verses later we’re told to let our serving be “from the strength God provides” (vs. 11).

Following His example, relying on His power, grace-filled love hits different. It slows our judgy responses. It softens our assumptions. It influences our words and actions. It smiles.

Paul put it this way: “put on compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience, bearing with one another and forgiving one another… Above all, put on love” (Colossians 3:12-14 CSB).

Put on love. Let it cover.

I’m praying for this combo, remembering that hummingbird-chihuahuas are the perfect mix of “delicate miracle” and “tiny chaos gremlin.” People? Same.

And maybe I can apply all this next time I’m at an all-you-can-eat buffet and get cut off from the chocolate by a dessert-hoarder. This is me. Trying not to be the gremlin-est bird-dog of all.