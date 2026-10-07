HLGU to host Adventure University, Oct. 30

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University’s (HLGU) Education Division will welcome area elementary students (1st grade through 6th grade) to campus for Adventure University on Friday, Oct. 30.

Register Online at https://www.hlg.edu/forms/stem-camp-registration/.

Adventure University is an interactive learning experience designed to give elementary students the opportunity to explore, discover, and learn through engaging, hands-on activities. Throughout the event, students will rotate through a variety of learning experiences led by HLGU teacher education students.

This year Adventure University will offer a variety of learning experiences incorporating physical education, music, and Missouri-focused content. Through active participation, movement, creativity, and exploration, visiting students will have opportunities to learn in ways that extend beyond the traditional classroom setting.

“Adventure University gives our teacher candidates an opportunity to put what they are learning in their education courses into practice,” said Dr. Courtney Janes. “At the same time, we want the elementary students who visit our campus to experience learning in a way that is active, memorable, and fun.”

The event reflects HLGU’s continued commitment to preparing effective educators while building partnerships with schools and students throughout the surrounding communities.

Event Information

Adventure University 2026

Friday, October 30, 2026

8:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange University

Hannibal, Missouri

For additional information about Adventure University, contact the HLGU Education Division at 573.629.3110 or by email at education@hlg.edu.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian institution fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University is committed to providing both traditional and nontraditional educational opportunities in a distinctively Christian environment.