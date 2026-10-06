Women are God’s good gift to the church

What role in the church has God called women to fulfill?

On June 10, 2026, the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) historically affirmed by nearly 75% that the office of pastor is biblically reserved for men. This seminal constitutional amendment also clarified that preaching, the primary function of the pastorate, is equally biblically reserved for men. This vote reflected an intentional effort to faithfully believe and apply Scripture in our churches.

As someone who cheerfully voted in favor of the amendment on convictional grounds, I have been surprised by the differing responses to the vote. Wonderful, edifying conversations have taken place by churches hungry to honestly understand God’s Word. We are undoubtedly better when we search Scriptures like the Bereans (Acts 17:11).

At the same time, the constitutional vote has also led to confusion. What role has God created and called women to have in the church? If Scripture prohibits women from preaching, then what is the good, essential role of women that will help the church to thrive?

Perhaps answering those questions should begin by giving clarity to confusion. The Southern Baptist Convention joyfully recognizes God’s good gift of women to the church and praises Him for the myriads of faithful women serving in our churches. Our churches are full of godly women, and pastors desire to recognize, equip, and support women in various forms of biblical ministry. As Paul reminds us in 1 Corinthians 12, the health of the body depends on the mutually necessary relationship of the different parts of the body. Like the human body, every role in the church is vital for the overall health of the body of Christ.

Knowing that the SBC strives to equip and encourage women in the biblical role God created for them, we simply have to ask the necessary question: “What is a woman’s biblical role in the church?”

1. Women are called to facilitate ministry.

Congregational worship never happens in a vacuum. Think back to last Sunday and take note of what facilitated your last worship service. You likely had decor, various comforts, instruments, childcare, and forms of hospitality. Each of these likely required the skillful involvement of women. God has graciously given women the natural ability to create beauty and demonstrate hospitality that provides warmth and welcoming. God has kindly given women to help facilitate worship in the church.

2. Women are called to be maternal.

One of God’s kindest gifts to creation was the role of motherhood. Eve was appropriately titled as “the mother of all the living” (Genesis 3:20). God has graciously extended the maternal role to the church. Not only are women biological mothers to many in our churches, but also they are spiritual mothers to even more. Most Southern Baptists have been deeply spiritually impacted by women in the church. Whether through Women’s Ministry, regular relationships, Sunday School, VBS, or AWANA teachers, women have a vital role as spiritual mothers. The church thrives when God graciously gives women who intentionally invest in others for their spiritual growth.

3. Women are called to serve the practical needs of the church.

One of my greatest joys as a pastor is seeing the women of our church come together in times of need. When a church member has surgery or gives birth, our women collectively provide meals or serve the practical needs of the church member. Our women regularly visit nursing homes and are always the first to volunteer when needs arise in our children’s ministry. God graciously has given women to the church as instruments of sensitivity, care, and compassion towards those in need.

4. Women are called to teach appropriately.

Scripture calls every Christian to teach and proclaim the good news according to their biblical calling. Scripture teaches us that God calls us to different teaching roles, dependent on various aspects of our calling. Paul lists elder qualifications in 1 Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1:5-9, giving guardrails to who can serve as an elder. While Paul reserves the office and function of elder for men, he calls women to teach godliness to other women in Titus 2. When speaking of widows, Paul commends every woman who has taught her children and has “devoted herself to every good work,” (1 Timothy 5:10), as evidenced by Lois and Eunice teaching truth to Timothy (2 Timothy 1:5). Nowhere does the Bible condemn women teaching, but rather informs women when and how to appropriately teach according to God’s good, intended design.

Women are a vital gift from God to the church. For churches to biblically thrive, we would be wise to follow Scripture and equip women to serve the Lord in their God-given roles. May God give us biblically healthy churches full of men and women who selflessly serve Jesus in submission to His good design.