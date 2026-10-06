MODR collegiate interns share Jesus while bringing help, hope and healing

JEFFERSON CITY (MODR) – This year marked the twelfth year of the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) internship program. Its twelve participants had the rare opportunity to not only be Jesus’ witnesses in Missouri, but also in Louisiana and to people groups from around the globe.

According to Aaron Werner, Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Collegiate Coordinator, this year’s interns represented eight schools from four states. The group initially gathered together on May 26th in Jefferson City, which served as home base. Over the next 66 days, the team traveled several thousand miles throughout Missouri, as well as to Avoyelles Parish, La.

For the better part of the summer, the interns assisted in storm clean-up and flood recovery, where they learned such skills as chainsaw work and installation of drywall, paneling and insulation. The group also had the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to serve at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Kansas City, Missouri. Working alongside chaplains, the interns ministered to visiting fans from an estimated 178 countries. They also provided laundry services.

“This group made so many spiritual connections during the summer.” Werner note. “They not only connected with one another, but with members of the communities where they served. Four students even had the opportunity to lead a church in worship while in Louisiana, sharing their faith with homeowners while we were there.

“This year’s team helped several churches and communities transform lives,” he continued. “Each job site and homeowner was connected to a local church or an area pastor. From small communities to large ones, each connection had a meaningful impact not only on the homeowner but also on our interns’ lives.”

According to first-time intern, Christian McLean, “This year’s internship was extremely beneficial in making connections with other like-minded students. I learned that God moves in many different ways through many different people.”

Through the experience, McLean said he discovered how to best use his God given gifts while drawing upon the abilities of his fellow interns.

“My walk with God has grown more confident,” he added, “and has confirmed my career choice.” McLean is a recent graduate of North Central Missouri College. He plans on working to become a chaplain for MODR while pursuing pastoral ministry.

Other students expressed that the summer internship program strengthened their spiritual walk:

“God grew my ability to listen and have intentional conversations with people I had just met,” according to Addison Moll, who is studying Emergency Management at Arkansas Tech University.

Commenting on the diversity of jobs completed over the summer, Annie Beeler simply stated, “Blessed are the flexible, for they shall not be bent out of shape.” Beeler is currently a student at Lee University in Cleveland, Tennessee, where she is studying Disaster and Healthcare Missions Management.

Also studying Disaster and Healthcare Missions Management at Lee University, Alex McClellan challenged other students by saying, “If you want to grow in leadership and flexibility, this is the place to be.”

Ruben Duran, who is studying architecture at Washington University in St. Louis, said of the intern program: “I would say it pays off physically, emotionally, and spiritually. I feel like I grew as a person because of it.” Duran

“You will never know until you try,” expressed Aaron Bryant, an Emergency Management student from Anderson University, South Carolina.

It is said that the hardest part of any journey is taking the first step. Jesus told the disciples: “All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age” (Matthew 28:18-20). By taking the first step, MODR interns certainly obeyed Jesus’s command to go.