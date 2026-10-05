Missouri Baptists celebrate CP Month in October

JEFFERSON CITY – This month, Missouri Baptists join Southern Baptists across the country in celebrating the Cooperative Program (CP), the unified funding process Southern Baptists have used since 1925 to support missions at state, national, and international levels.

While the celebration stretches across October, Southern Baptist have set aside Sunday, Oct. 4, as a special day to commemorate the unique way CP extends the missions reach of each church around the world.

When Missouri Baptists give to their churches, they provide foster homes for children, support survivors of disasters, start new churches, advance Christian education, offer compassionate care to the elderly, keep thousands of full-time missionaries on the field, train the next generation of Southern Baptist leaders … and that’s just for starters.

Through the Cooperative Program, the tithes and offerings of Missouri Baptists extend beyond the reach of their local churches. That’s because their churches join hands with more than 1,700 other Missouri Baptist churches and 47,000 Southern Baptist churches to accomplish more for God’s kingdom than any one church can accomplish alone.

Last year, Southern Baptists celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Cooperative Program, noting that since 1925, SBC churches have invested more than $20 billion in missions through CP.

“The Cooperative Program is the envy of the evangelical world,” according to Rob Phillips, who coordinates CP promotion for Missouri Baptists. “It’s a unique, efficient, and effective plan for reaching the nations with the gospel. When Southern Baptists give through CP, our faithful stewardship has a global impact. By pooling financial resources, our churches do more together than we ever could alone.”

How the Cooperative Program works

Here’s how the Cooperative Program works:

It begins with you – your tithes and offerings to the local church.

Your church then gives a percentage of its annual budget, or a specific dollar amount, to the Missouri Baptist Convention, whose messengers determine how CP funds are distributed.

Currently, the Southern Baptist Convention receives 38 percent of Missouri’s CP gifts and uses those funds to support thousands of full-time missionaries, six seminaries, ethics and religious liberty, and other causes.

The MBC invests 34 percent of CP gifts in Missouri missions and ministries, which include prayer and evangelism, church planting and renewal, disaster relief, missions mobilization, collegiate ministries on 30 Missouri campuses, and more.

Missouri Baptist entities – the Children’s Home, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Southwest Baptist University, and Missouri Baptist University – currently receive 22 percent of Missouri’s CP funding.

Finally, 6 percent goes to GuideStone pastor protection benefits, along with production and distribution of The Pathway and promotion of CP.

How to celebrate

There are many ways local churches can celebrate Cooperative Program Month and CP Sunday Oct. 4. Below are five simple ideas. All of the following resources may be downloaded or ordered free of charge at mobaptist.org/cp.

1. Show a video. Most CP videos are 1-3 minutes in length, ideal for a worship or Bible-study setting. Choose from dozens of videos.

2. Use flyers and bulletin inserts to teach your congregation about how the Cooperative Program helps Missouri Baptists carry out the Great Commission. This includes the bulletin insert, “Missouri Baptists and the Cooperative Program.”

3. Give each member of your congregation a bookmark that informs them about the Cooperative Program in Missouri.

4. Hang up copies of the posters, “How the Cooperative Program Works” and “How Your Cooperative Program Dollar is Invested.”

5. Distribute the children’s activity book, “Let’s Share!” Order copies online or by calling the MBC.

Pastors also may want to share a message on stewardship, missions, or evangelism – all of which are enhanced through the cooperative efforts of Missouri Baptists.

“The Cooperative Program is the fuel for mission efforts in Missouri and around the world,” said Phillips. “Missouri Baptists see the value of faithful giving and the benefits of working cooperatively to change lives and communities with the gospel.”

Free CP resources are always available at mobaptist.org/cp. Also, check out the free resources from the Southern Baptist Convention – including dozens of compelling videos – at sbc.net/missions/the-cooperative-program.