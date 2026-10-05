Mineral Area Association DOM Bob Curtis pens updated prayer guide

FARMINGTON – Bob Curtis doesn’t think Missouri Baptists’ prayer lives need anything novel or freshly discovered. In fact, he’s updated a tried and true prayer guide from decades ago that points back to Scripture.

“Prayer: Cultivating the Presence of God,” is a rewrite and update of “Prayer for Spiritual Awakening” materials from the late 80s, published by what was then called the Home Mission Board (now the North American Mission Board). Curtis, who serves as the director of missions for Mineral Area Baptist Association, wanted to use those principles with the pastors in the area. After finding the original workbooks were unavailable, he gained permission to rewrite and rework them and after two years, he published the final result this summer. Larry Lewis, former president of the Home Mission Board and longtime Missouri Baptist penned the forward.

The book is not overly long, Curtis said, but it still contains practical, biblical guidance to improve the quality and deepness of prayer lives.

“I’m not being critical of Southern Baptist, because I am one,” he said, “but our tendency is when we see a need, we plug a program into it. But, I think there is a real need rather than for more programming, to really intensify our calling to people to deepen and cultivate the presence of God in their own lives, in order that they can be a more effective witness in the marketplace, the workplace, and the home, as well as in the church.”

Each of the 10 chapters outlines Scripture on a certain aspect of prayer – such as capturing a vision for prayer, obstacles to prayer, why pray, the manner of praying, and meditation of Scripture – followed by next steps for the reader to apply.

“It’s very practical,” Curtis said. “Since it deals with prayer and Scripture, there’s theology in it, but it’s not a theological treatise on prayer. It’s more the practical aspects of things. My purpose behind it was to get people to go deeper in the Word and in prayer, cultivating an intimacy with Him in order that they can more glorify God on a daily basis. Prayer is not just for meals, special occasions or when we trot out 2 Chronicles 7:14 on the 4th of July.”

Instead, Curtis and the book argue it’s an active attitude and lifestyle.

“Prayer plus meditation plus commitment will yield vision, strategy, and action,” he said. “Often we will start with a vision of what we want to do, then look at a strategy, and then say, ‘Let’s pray about this and ask God to bless us,’ In reality, we haven’t really started with prayer. They haven’t meditated on that and said, ‘God, what do you want us to do?’”

Prayer doesn’t exist in a vacuum, either, Curtis said. It is inextricably linked with Scripture.

“You can’t know the will of God unless you’re spending time in the Word of God”, he said. “Prayer and the Word have to be together. You cannot separate them. There’s many times I’ll be in the Word and I’ll pray the Word back to God. Or I will thank God for something that He’s revealed in His Word.”

The original Home Mission Board materials were meant as a seminar for churches, but the Curtis update can be used by individuals, families, leaders, classes, small groups, and churches.

Prayer: Cultivating the Presence of God” is available on Amazon.com.

“My prayer for this is if God can use this tool to jump start or convict people’s need to cultivate a relationship with Him through Christ, then I’m going to be pleased and thankful,” he said.