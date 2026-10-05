Hotel reservations open today for SBC Indy

NASHVILLE (BP) – Those wanting to make reservations to attend the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting scheduled for June 13-16 in Indianapolis can do so today.

Reservations can be made through SBCAnnualMeeting.net. There are 22 hotels under contract with 3,715 rooms available as of noon Eastern today, with a single rate range of $149-$289. More hotels are to be added for increased availability as contracting continues.

Hotel options include those directly connected to the Indiana Convention Center (ICC) and several more connected by a skywalk.

Messengers will hear reports from entity heads and vote for SBC officers. Debate will take place prior to a second vote on whether to approve the Truth and Unity Amendment to the SBC Constitution. SBC President Willy Rice will be eligible for a second term and lead the meeting.

The ICC’s downtown location is noted for its convenience and walkability to local restaurants and a shopping mall. The Indianapolis Indians, a Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, will have a weekend homestand June 11-13.