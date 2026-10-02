GuideStone, ERLC applaud Senate’s passage of Clergy Act

DALLAS (BP) – The U.S. Senate passed the Clergy Act Wednesday (Sept. 30), which sends the legislation to President Donald Trump for consideration. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the act in April.

GuideStone Financial Resources applauded passage of the bipartisan bill that would provide eligible ministers who previously opted out of Social Security with a limited opportunity to elect future participation in the program.

If the president signs it, the Clergy Act will take effect in 2029.

The Clergy Act was co-sponsored in the House by Republican Vince Fong and Democrat Mike Thompson (both of California) and in the Senate by Republican Katie Britt (Alabama) and Democrat Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire).

“Our faith leaders give everything to their communities … across our nation,” Fong said. “They deserve financial security in return. The Clergy Act gives clergy members who previously opted out of Social Security the opportunity to re-enroll and take control of their financial future. I am incredibly proud this legislation passed both chambers with strong bipartisan support, and I look forward to President Trump signing it into law. Thank you to Senator Britt for getting this across the finish line. It’s a monumental step towards taking care of the people who take care of our communities.”

“We are grateful to Congressman Vince Fong for his strong leadership in advancing the Clergy Act,” said GuideStone President Hance Dilbeck. “This legislation provides many eligible ministers an opportunity to strengthen their financial security and resilience as they prepare for retirement. Congressman Fong’s efforts will benefit pastors and ministry families for years to come.”

Dilbeck also thanked Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma for his support in the Senate, and lawmakers in both chambers who helped advance the measure through Congress.

“I appreciate the leadership of Sen. Lankford for getting us to this point,” Dilbeck said. “Without his support and conviction in supporting pastors, we would not be here today.”

For several years, GuideStone has worked alongside a broad coalition of Southern Baptist ministry partners in support of the Clergy Act, including the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. The effort also included collaboration through the Church Alliance, a coalition of large and historic church benefit boards advocating on issues affecting churches, clergy and ministry workers.

“Southern Baptists care deeply about ensuring that our ministers and their families are cared for in retirement after their years of devoting themselves to God’s call to ministry,” said ERLC President Evan Lenow. “We are grateful to House and Senate leadership, Sen. Katie Britt, Rep. Vince Fong, and coalition partners, including GuideStone Financial Resources, for their tremendous efforts in moving this legislation forward. The ERLC encourages President Trump to swiftly sign the Clergy Act into law and reopen the pathway for ministers to plan for their retirement through Social Security, if they so choose.”

Dilbeck thanked congressional sponsors “for their leadership and their commitment to those who dedicate their lives to serving others.”

GuideStone has supported the Clergy Act as part of its mission to enhance the financial security and resilience of those who serve the Lord.

If signed into law, the Clergy Act would establish a temporary election period beginning in 2029, allowing certain ministers who previously opted out of Social Security to elect coverage, subject to the requirements the legislation establishes.

GuideStone plans to provide comprehensive educational resources to help pastors, church staff and ministry leaders understand the legislation and determine whether participation is appropriate for their individual circumstances.

“Every minister’s financial situation is unique,” Dilbeck said. “Should this legislation become law, GuideStone stands ready to help pastors understand their options and make informed decisions consistent with their long-term financial goals. Helping those who serve the Lord build greater financial security and resilience remains at the heart of our mission.

“We appreciate the broad support this legislation has received in both chambers of Congress and are encouraged by this significant milestone. We now look forward to President Trump’s review of the bill and remain hopeful it will soon become law.”

Roy Hayhurst is director of denominational and public relations services for GuideStone Financial Resources of the Southern Baptist Convention.