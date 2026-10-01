Haitian girl home with U.S. adoptive family as Lifeline promotes streamlined process

CAMDEN, S.C. (BP) – Former orphan Grace Pierre Dowey of Haiti wasted no time in greeting her new siblings, first lifting into her arms her 1½-year-old sister Sadie, hugging her two brothers Henry and Brody, and holding her older sister Paisley’s hand.

Finally, the 10-year-old was home, having been delayed for months in a Creole orphanage in Port au Prince. The U.S. government in January enacted certain restrictions on the travel visa she would need to unite with her adoptive family here, first banning all such visas from 70 countries, and then granting approval on a case-by-case basis.

Her adoptive parents Ted and Ashley Dowey submitted additional paperwork and secured the travel visa this summer, allowing Grace to join the family in August, a year after the adoption was approved.

“This whole process, we’ve known that she always belonged to the Lord before she ever belonged to us,” Ashley told Baptist Press. “And He sets the lonely in families. He has had her since she was born and had a plan for her life.

“So we just took great comfort throughout the whole process, knowing that His hand was on her, and that no matter what happened, He was going to bring her home.”