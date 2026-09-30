Baptist layman, 91, is oldest through hiker of Appalachian Trail

NASHVILLE (BP) – Dale “Grey Beard” Sanders is a 91-year-old Baptist layman who last month set a record for the oldest through hiker of the Appalachian Trail – a record he had previously set at the age of 82 on a hike in 2017. It was a journey that began with prayer, and – 2,197 miles later – ended with prayer.

The Appalachian Trail’s southern terminus is Springer Mountain, Ga., and its northern terminus is on Mount Katahdin, Baxter State Park, Maine. A “through hike” is one completed, start to finish, within 365 days. Sanders began his hike in September 2025 at Springer Mountain, took several months off during the winter, and finished on August 31, 2026.

“Grey Beard,” whose trail name comes from a Cheyenne Indian chief, holds several competitive records in hiking and paddling. After a 57-year career in parks and recreation, including 37 years with the U.S. Navy, Sanders and his wife Mary moved to the Memphis area in 2006 and began building a new home. Within the year they had joined Bellevue Baptist Church in Cordova.