Missouri Baptist University Welcomes Record Freshman Class for Fall 2026

Third record freshman class in four years and increases in graduate and online programs signal continued enrollment momentum

ST. LOUIS (MBU) — Missouri Baptist University welcomed a record number of first-time freshmen to campus this past weekend, marking the University’s third record freshman class in the past four years and continuing a period of sustained enrollment growth.

The fall 2026 freshman class includes 338 students, surpassing the previous record set last fall. MBU also reports a nearly 8% increase in graduate program enrollment, driven primarily by Master of Science in Nursing and counseling programs. Online student enrollment is up nearly 3% over last year, while the number of students returning to main campus has also increased compared to last fall.

Official fall census numbers will be finalized in October.

The continued growth comes at a time when colleges and universities nationwide are navigating significant demographic, economic and other challenges reshaping higher education.

“Amid the many challenges facing higher education, we believe students and their families are becoming increasingly thoughtful about the value of a college education and, just as importantly, the kind of education they want to receive,” said MBU President Dr. Keith Ross. “MBU’s enrollment growth reflects the confidence families place in education that is grounded in Christian faith, shaped by the liberal arts and focused on the whole person. We are preparing students not only for the careers and opportunities of today, but with the knowledge, character, adaptability and purpose they will need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”

MBU’s enrollment growth has been supported by expanded academic offerings, strategic partnerships, new pathways for working adults and graduate students, and continued investment in the student experience.

The University is also preparing for the opening of the Pillsbury Wainwright Academic and Welcome Center, a 22,000-square-foot facility that will provide a new home for the Mary Pillsbury School of Nursing, the Robert W. Plaster College of Business & Entrepreneurship and a new welcome center. The facility is expected to open later this fall.

“MBU’s continued growth reflects a campus-wide commitment to seeing more students experience the transformative impact of an MBU education,” said Bryce Chapman, senior vice president for Enrollment, Marketing and University Communications. “Our entire campus — from coaches, advisors and financial aid staff to faculty, housekeepers and the admissions team — shares in this success and in the important work of helping students find their home at MBU.”

Chapman said the growth in graduate enrollment is particularly encouraging because it demonstrates MBU’s ability to serve a broader range of learners.

“We are certainly excited about the number of freshmen arriving on campus, but the larger story is that MBU continues to grow in the ways we serve students,” Chapman said. “Traditional undergraduates, transfer students, working adults and graduate students are looking for an education that is academically strong, prepares them for a competitive marketplace and is personally meaningful to them. We believe MBU has a compelling answer to that need.”