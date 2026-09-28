Missouri DR restores flood-ravaged home

LESTERVILLE (MODR) – When a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event hit the area around Lesterville, Missouri, this past July, Chrisstina Freeman found herself between the proverbial rock and a hard place.

Nearly 12 inches of rain flooded the nearby Black River to a point where it left six feet of water in her house, destroying virtually everything inside. In addition, it destroyed both her cars … her personal vehicle and her business vehicle. Since she was living by herself and self-employed as a wholesale and retail seller of jerky, that also left her without an income or any means of support.

“The Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief Collegiate team went out and helped her clean up the house, but after we saw the situation and the fact that she was living alone with that many problems, we just felt like we just needed to help her,” said Mike Hibbbard, MODR volunteer and state assessment coordinator. “It was a log home, so we didn’t have to worry about sheet rock or insulation. However, she didn’t have any electricity or power at the time or the funds to replace everything that was destroyed,” Hibbard added, noting that Johnie Alden and his team from Maryville did a lot of the rebuild.

Ironically, God opened the door to nearly everything she needed. Mike’s wife, Brenda, just happened to see that a friend from high school was helping another friend move into a nursing home and she needed to clear the house out in two days. Through that avenue, they got a washer and dryer, a stove, refrigerator, table and chairs, bedroom set, etc. The DR team also installed new kitchen cabinets and countertop, as well as an island in the kitchen.

“I had been praying for an answer before anybody even came to help,” Freeman said. “The college kids and the other Missouri Baptist volunteers were wonderful to work with, but I didn’t know what I was going to do after they got things cleaned up and left. I think they hauled five loads of debris and ruined items out of the house. But thanks to Mike and the other volunteers from Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, the house looks better now than it ever did before. The bedroom set is just beautiful.

“One of the things I cherish the most, though, is the Bible the collegiate team gave me that everyone had signed,” Freeman added. “It’s setting in a special place where I can look at it often. I just can’t thank everybody enough for their help.”

For more information about Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, go to modr.org.