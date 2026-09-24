Rice proposes BF&M amendment addressing gender, marriage

by Lawrence Smith/Kentucky Today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KT) — Southern Baptist Convention President Willy Rice is calling for an amendment to the Baptist Faith & Message 2000 to address what he described as cultural confusion over gender, sexuality and marriage.

“We have seen marriage redefined in ways unprecedented in human history. We have seen the very nature of humanity expressed in God’s created order rejected, as if by the stroke of a pen one can reorder reality. But changing words does not change the truth,” Rice said in an address to the SBC Executive Committee.

Rice called the cultural shifts “assaults on the truth of God and His creation.”

“Let me be clear: Southern Baptists believe there is only one definition of marriage, and there are only two genders,” Rice said. “So, I’m asking this Executive Committee to consider a historic act. I’m asking you to recommend to our convention adding an article to the Baptist Faith & Message to address the specific issue of gender and human sexuality.”

Rice said he would like the proposed amendment to be modeled after a statement adopted in 2022 by First Baptist Jacksonville, Florida. It reads, in part:

“As a member of First Baptist Church, I believe that God creates people in His image as either male or female and that this creation is a fixed matter of human biology, not individual choice. I believe marriage is instituted by God, not government, is between one man and one woman, and is the only context for sexual desire and expression.”

Rice said adopting such an amendment would send a clarifying message in a confusing age.

“It will send a message externally, and it will send a message internally, that Southern Baptists will not bow down to the music of this age. We are not eroding. We are not evading. We are not equivocating. We are enduring like a mighty tree planted by a stream of water,” he said.

“In an age when mainline churches are hanging flags outside their buildings with rainbow stripes, we should send a statement that, in this age of apostasy, Southern Baptists intend to stand firm.”

The Executive Committee will vote in February on whether to bring the proposed amendment to messengers at the 2027 SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis. To be adopted, the proposal would require approval by two-thirds of the messengers in two consecutive years.

Rice also called for final passage of the Truth and Unity Amendment, which would amend the SBC Constitution to clarify that cooperating churches will not affirm, appoint or endorse women in the office or function of pastor, elder or overseer, including preaching to the assembled congregation. Messengers gave initial approval to the amendment during the 2026 Annual Meeting in Orlando.

Rice has also appointed a presidential commission on the issue of women serving in pastoral ministry. The commission has been charged with studying the issue and addressing questions raised by the proposed amendment, which was written by Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.