HLGU Theatre Presents The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane This Fall 

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) — Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) Theatre invites the community to experience a story of imagination, hope, and adventure this fall with its production of The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, adapted by Dwayne Hartford from the beloved novel by Kate DiCamillo.

Performances will be held October 29, 30, and 31 at 7:00 p.m. in the Roland Fine Arts Center at Hannibal-LaGrange University. Tickets are $10.

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane follows Edward, a treasured toy rabbit who begins his life believing he is quite important. His world is transformed, however, when he is separated from his young owner and embarks on an unexpected journey that takes him through the lives of a remarkable collection of people.

Through experiences of love, loss, hardship, friendship, and hope, Edward discovers that life is not always what we expect it to be. Each person he encounters leaves a lasting impression, gradually changing Edward and teaching him about the importance of connection, compassion, and love.

Filled with heart, humor, and wonder, the production offers audiences of all ages an opportunity to reflect on the people and experiences that shape who we become.

“This season, HLGU Theatre invites audiences on a journey through imagination, hope, and adventure,” said Sabrina Brookshire, Theatre Director. “Through each production, we hope to celebrate the power of storytelling and encourage audiences to consider the ways our lives are shaped by the people we encounter and the choices we make.”

As a Christ-centered university, Hannibal-LaGrange University seeks to develop students through education grounded in a Biblical worldview. HLGU Theatre provides students with opportunities to grow not only as performers and artists, but also as communicators, collaborators, and leaders. Through their work on stage and behind the scenes, students are Shaped by the Word. Sent to the World.

The fall theatre season will continue with additional productions throughout the academic year, offering audiences opportunities to experience stories that explore purpose, connection, dreams, and hope.

For tickets or additional information about The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, visit www.hlg.edu or contact the Hannibal-LaGrange University Theatre Department at boxoffice@hlg.edu or (573) 629-3182.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian institution fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University is committed to providing both traditional and nontraditional educational opportunities in a distinctively Christian environment.