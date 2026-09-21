Missouri Baptists take prayer tour along historic Route 66 on its 100th anniversary

JEFFERSON CITY – At least 256 Missouri Baptists from 40 different churches took part in the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) prayer tour, Aug. 30 – Sept. 2.

The first event of its kind to be organized by the MBC in recent years, the prayer tour invited Missouri Baptists to take to the road and meet for prayer at various locations in the state.

This year, on the 100th anniversary of the creation of Route 66, participants in the prayer tour took a trek down the historic highway.

Rob Pochek, leader of the MBC’s Prayer and Evangelism team, shared his excitement at “hearing Missouri Baptists crying out to God to bring revival to our churches and spiritual awakening to our cities, colleges, and state as a whole.”

“Additionally,” Pochek said, “the breadth of participation from MBC churches was very encouraging. Our host churches all demonstrated tremendous hospitality. Some provided extensive refreshments, with one transforming their family life center into a 50s diner!”

Churches included along the route were First Baptist Church of Crestwood in St. Louis; First Baptist Church, St. James; First Baptist Church, Marshfield; and Forest Park Baptist Church in Joplin.

Excitement for the Route 66 Prayer Tour extended even beyond Missouri, Pochek shared.

“One of the leaders of the FAITH Rider ministry in Oklahoma heard about the Prayer Tour and shared it with Prophet Bailey, the men’s ministry leader for the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma (BGCO). So, the BGCO planned an additional two nights for the Prayer Tour, one in Stroud, the other in Clinton. Then, our Oklahoma Baptist friends ended the tour on Saturday morning at the cross in Groom, Texas.”

Pochek hopes to see more Missouri Baptists involved in future MBC Prayer Tours.

“My intention is for the Prayer Tour to be an annual event among Missouri Baptists,” he said. “This year we chose Rt 66 due to 2026 being the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road. In 2027, we plan to hold the Prayer Tour along Rt 36 between Hannibal and St. Joseph. In 2028, we are planning for the Prayer Tour to travel Rt 61 between Wayland and Hayti. Future Prayer Tours will include Rt 60, Rt 54, Rt 50, Rt 65, Rt 24, and Rt 63 – so far!”

To learn about these and other prayer or evangelism opportunities in the state, visit https://mobaptist.org/prayer-evangelism/.