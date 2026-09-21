Missouri Baptist pastors take stand for life at inaugural Missouri Prayer Breakfast

WASHINGTON – Several Missouri Baptist pastors attended the inaugural Missouri Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill, Sept. 16, where Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., unveiled a new Declaration of Life.

“This Declaration for Life, written by pastors, is calling on everyday Christians across America to stand for life and confront the scourge of chemical abortion,” Hawley said. “We want to call on lawmakers from both parties to sign this Declaration and support protecting human life in law. It’s time to take a vote on my legislation to ban the chemical abortion drug mifepristone.”

At least two current Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) officers took part in the prayer breakfast: namely, MBC President Wesley Vance, executive pastor at Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, Mo.; and MBC First Vice President Brian Jump, lead pastor of Forest Park Church, Joplin, Mo.

“In every community in our great state, Missouri Baptists have spoken a clarion call to champion life and the ideals of family,” Vance said. “Despite a barrage of both cultural and, honestly, sheer demonic attacks on these sacred institutions, this Declaration of Life puts our carnal culture on notice that we will not be silent. Instead, we will continue to speak boldly and resolutely to proclaim life and point them to life eternal in Jesus.”

Ken Parker, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Kearney, Mo., led the group in prayer during the breakfast.

“It was a great joy to attend the Missouri Prayer Breakfast hosted by Sen. Josh Hawley,” Parker said. “It was a beautiful experience to pray and worship with pastors and other Christians from all around Missouri and beyond. … The meeting was encouraging as we were reminded of the power of God to change lives and change circumstances. Stressing the gospel as the answer for humanity’s needs was primary. I was honored to have the opportunity to lead the assembly in a prayer for our country and our state, and all those who lead us to depend upon what we know to be true from the Word of God.”

Speaking of the Declaration of Life, Parker added, “The Declaration serves as a great reminder that the defense of human life ‘is the oldest of American causes,’ and that every person is ‘a creature fashioned in the image of the divine Creator and Ruler,’ and ‘is the bearer of profound dignity.’ The four-part declaration further notes the Christian belief that life is a ‘gift from God, from conception to natural death,’ and decries the use of mifepristone (used for chemical abortion) and issues a somber warning, noting that ‘more than one in ten women who take it’ are at risk of ‘serious complications, including hemorrhaging, infections, and sepsis.’ The Declaration stresses the love that God has, and Christians have, for the woman or the family considering abortion, and stresses our willingness as Christians to stand with families in their pain.”

As Sen. Hawley endorsed the Declaration of Life, he also called on Congress to support a bill banning the chemical abortion drug, mifepristone. According to the Daily Signal, the bill—named the Safeguarding Women from Chemical Abortion Act—is co-sponsored by Republican Sens. Tommy Tuberville, John Cornyn, Marsha Blackburn, Ted Budd, Bernie Moreno, James Lankford, and Mike Rounds.

The Declaration of Life also comes as Missouri voters will consider an amendment to the Missouri Constitution, Nov. 3, that promises to restore pro-life protections within the state.

To read the full Declaration of Life, click here.