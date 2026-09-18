Missouri Baptist Executive Board sets 2027 CP goal at $15.3 million

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) Executive Board members meeting here, Aug. 24-25, amended the convention’s 2027 Cooperative Program (CP) goal and approved allocation goals for both 2027 and 2028.

The Executive Board voted that the 2027 CP goal be amended to $15,300,000.

The approved CP allocation goals for 2027 sets aside 5 percent of the total CP giving for “shared expenses,” which are allocated for annuity protections, CP promotion and The Pathway. The board approved a 2027 spending plan for these “shared” funds, which amount to a total of $765,000.

From the remaining CP budget, 36.8 percent is allocated for Missouri Baptist missions and ministries. The board approved a 2027 spending plan also for these CP funds, which amount to a total of $5,348,880.

Additionally, 23.2 percent ($3,372,120) of the 2027 CP budget is allocated for Missouri Baptist entities.

The remaining 40 percent ($5,814,000) is allocated for Southern Baptist Convention causes. Any CP receipts above the budgetary goal will be split evenly between MBC and SBC ministries.

The executive board also approved the same allocation goals for the “2028 forecasted goal of $15,500,000.” This shows a half-a-million dollar increase as compared to the 2026 CP goal.

Other business

In other business, the MBC Executive Board:

• Approved exhibitors for the 2026 MBC annual meeting, pending available exhibitor space, and extended requirements for the handing out of materials by exhibitors.

• Authorized the MBC executive director to “execute the necessary documents to transfer ownership of the property known as Bethel Southern Baptist Church to the Dallas County Association of Southern Baptists”; the executive director received similar authorization “to transfer ownership of the property known as Garden City Baptist Church to the St. Louis Metro Baptist Association.”

• Accepted the 2025 Audit report, which was a clean report, and retained the services of the audit firm, Capin Crouse, for an additional three year period.

• Amended an item in the Credentials Committee Rules and Procedures to reflect what was originally intended by the Credentials Committee Task Force.