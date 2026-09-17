Nominations announced for MBC officers ahead of 2026 annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Four nominations for Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) officers have been announced ahead of the MBC annual meeting, which will take place at the St. Charles Convention Center here, Oct. 26-27.

President

Pastor Eddie Bumpers of Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, has announced his intention to nominate Pastor Brian Jump of Forest Park Church, Joplin, as MBC president.

“I have known Brian for over 20 years, I have watched him grow and develop as a pastor and leader in our convention,” Bumpers said, expressing his excitement to nominate Jump. “Brian has served our convention in several roles, including the nominating committee, the executive board, and two terms as the first VP. Brian has also served on various task forces and subcommittees. Brian understands the Missouri Baptist Convention, its leadership and administration.”

“Brian is a young, conservative Southern Baptist pastor who has a heart for the local church and its pastors, as well as a commitment to Missouri Baptists, missions and the Cooperative Program.”

1st Vice President

David Shepherd, former pastor of First Baptist Church, St. Charles, has announced his intention to nominate current FBC St. Charles pastor Buddy Perstrope as MBC First Vice President.

“Buddy has been Senior Pastor of FBC St. Charles since 2012,” Shepherd said.

“As a pastor he is known for his excellence in preaching, servant leadership, pastor’s heart and leadership vision,” Shepherd added. “FBC is a leader in Cooperative Program giving at 9%. The church also supports many other ministries. Dr. Perstrope will be a great addition to the leadership team of the MBC.”

Shepherd also noted that Perstrope has served the MBC in various ways—namely, “as an Ambassador for the MBC Foundation, on the Resolutions Committee, Nominating Committee and, is presently on the Executive Committee.”

2nd Vice President

Pastor Justin Perry of First Baptist Church, Viburnum, and current MBC 2nd Vice President, has announced his intention to nominate Craig Tanner to follow him as MBC 2nd Vice President. Tanner serves as executive pastor of Temple Baptist Church, Sullivan.

“I have known Craig Tanner nearly my whole life. During that time he has been a stable force in my life, the life of Temple Baptist Church, and our convention,” Perry said, adding that he also “holds degrees from Missouri Baptist University and Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.”

“Craig has served in various positions in our convention,” Perry said. “Most recently as an MBC Executive Board Member and a member of the Credentials Committee Task Force. Craig is a seasoned statesman, a calm voice in the chaos, a wise theologian and confident leader. There are few voices in this world that I trust more than Craig’s.”

Recording Secretary

Pastor Luke Harding of First Baptist Church, Clever, has announced his intentions to nominate FBC church member Clint Satterlee as MBC Recording Secretary.

“As the pastor of FBC Clever,” Harding said, “I can tell you firsthand how greatly our church has been blessed through Clint’s leadership and service. Clint has faithfully attended First Baptist Church of Clever his entire life. He currently serves as a deacon and has chaired multiple influential teams that have been vital to the life and ministry of our church.

“Clint would excel in the role of recording secretary for Missouri Baptists,” he added. “He is a trusted leader, a dedicated servant of the church, a man of strong character in his community, detail-oriented, and well-prepared for this responsibility.

“I am grateful for Clint’s faithful service to our church and am confident that he would serve Missouri Baptists exceptionally well in this role.”

At press time, no other nominations had been announced to The Pathway, apart from these four men.