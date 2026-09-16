Special events set to take place in conjunction with MBC annual meeting

ST. CHARLES – Several events are scheduled to take place in St. Charles in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) annual meeting this October. These MBC associated events include the Bi-Vocational Pastors & Wives Dinner (see separate story here) and the Apologetics Network Discussion (see separate story here), as well as the Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference (see separate story here).

Prior to the annual meeting, the MBC is also inviting every Missouri Baptist church to gather in their own communities on Saturday, Oct. 24, for One Great Day of Evangelism. This One Great Day event is inspired by the Southern Baptist Convention’s Crossover, which occurs on the Saturday before the SBC Annual Meeting. But, in Missouri, churches from around the state are encouraged to host intentional outreach opportunities in their own communities, even as the churches in the St. Charles area do so prior to the MBC Annual Meeting. To learn more and to find out how the MBC can assist in evangelism efforts for One Great Day, visit https://mobaptist.org/one-great-day-of-evangelism. (Read more from The Pathway here.)

Other events that will take place in conjunction with the MBC include:

• The Christian Life Commission Pastors’ Dinner – Oct. 25 at 6pm (RSVP required) – With the theme, “All Truth is God’s Truth: Taking Truth into the Hard Places,” this free dinner features guest speaker Doug Richey, former state representative and MBC public theology and policy consultant. The event takes place at Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1731 Zumbehl Road, Saint Charles, MO 63303. Register at https://mbcclc.org/dinner.

• Send Network Dinner – Oct. 26 at 5-6:30pm (RSVP required) – This free dinner includes a BBQ dinner, free coffee by Gospel Coffee, and a panel discussion titled “The Local Church > Send Network: How We Exist to Serve the Church.” The event takes place at Matthias’ Lot Church, 2645 W Clay St, St Charles, MO 63301. Register at https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

• Resound Late Night – Oct. 26 at 8:15pm (RSVP encouraged) – This free event explores the theme, “Doorways to Partnership.” It takes place at the St. Charles Convention Center. Register at https://resoundnetwork.com/annual-meeting-late-night/.

• MBWomen Luncheon – Oct. 27 at 11:45am-1pm (RSVP required) – Exploring the theme, “A Different Kind of Woman,” this luncheon includes a panel discussion featuring Lyndsay Cullum, Tara Fowler, Kristin Courtois, and Hollie Rathbun. The event takes place at the St. Charles Convention Center. The cost is $25. Learn more at https://mbwomen.org/events/luncheon/.

• DOM Appreciation Dinner ­– Oct. 27 at 6pm (RSVP required) – This free dinner is for associational leaders and their spouses and is hosted by the Missouri Baptist Convention and the Missouri Baptist Foundation. Register here: https://resoundnetwork.com/dom-dinner/.

To learn more about these events and other opportunities related to the MBC annual meeting, visit https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/.