Reconsidering the Cooperative Program

Maybe it’s time to reconsider the Cooperative Program.

The Cooperative Program is the funding tool that fuels ministry across Missouri, North America, and around the world. To make it all work, more than 1,700 affiliated MBC churches invest a percentage of their undesignated receipts through the Cooperative Program.

If approved by messengers at the MBC Annual Meeting in October, the 2027 Cooperative Program budget allocates 5% for “shared” expenses between the MBC and SBC, 40% to the SBC, 36.8% to MBC missions and ministries, and 23.2% to MBC affiliated entities.

In Missouri, the 36.8% allocated to missions and ministries supports our Prayer & Evangelism group, our Missions Mobilization group, our Church Renewal group, our Media & Communications group, and our Business Services group. The budget also supports our Disaster Relief staff and mbCollegiate, which provides ministry on 30 campuses!

Every day, the ministry groups funded through the Cooperative Program have one mission: to help churches transform lives and communities with the gospel. And, at the MBC, we’re guided by five core/shared values: helping churches, loving pastors, partnering with associations, promoting cooperation, and proclaiming the gospel in all we do.

When churches support the Cooperative Program, they’re actively helping churches all across Missouri! It’s a selfless investment – willingly giving to assist others for the sake of the gospel. It’s a worthy investment because we’re better together and we can accomplish so much more together.

Beyond Missouri, the Cooperative Program supports the North American Mission Board, the International Mission Board, our six SBC seminaries, the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, and the Executive Committee of the SBC. Together, the Cooperative Program is an incredible “ecosystem of generosity” supporting ministry across the world.

Recently, I researched giving trends from our affiliated Missouri Baptist churches, and I’d like to share a portion of that with you. Based on available data, the information below represents the percentage of churches giving 0-2%, 2-4%, 4-6%, 6-8%, and 8%+ of undesignated receipts through the Cooperative Program.

• CP giving of 0-2% = 29.4% of MBC affiliated churches

• CP giving of 2-4% = 17.4% of MBC affiliated churches

• CP giving of 4-6% = 18.2% of MBC affiliated churches

• CP giving of 6-8% = 12.3% of MBC affiliated churches

• CP giving of 8% + = 22.7% of MBC affiliated churches

In general, I find the data encouraging! Almost 23% of our affiliated churches give 8% + through the Cooperative Program, which is well above the national average. This is great news, and we should celebrate the faithfulness and sacrificial giving of those who support the Cooperative Program so generously.

Yet, we still have some work to do. The data also shows that 46.8% of our affiliated churches give 4% or less through the Cooperative Program, with almost 30% giving 2% or less. This is certainly well below the national average.

So, what’s the point of all this Cooperative Program information?

For those who have decreased Cooperative Program giving in the past, I believe it may be time to reconsider. Our MBC staff, alongside our Executive Board, sincerely strive to steward Cooperative Program funds well. We’re striving to ensure that Cooperative Program dollars are used to help churches make a gospel difference.

I appreciate every single dollar invested through the Cooperative Program. In the years ahead, it’s my intention to encourage churches to reconsider the value and effectiveness of the Cooperative Program and adjust accordingly.

As I’ve said before, and as I’ll continue to say, the Cooperative Program can never become our primary mission – it’s not what I wake up thinking about every day! Instead, I believe the Cooperative Program is a tremendous tool to help fuel the mission, which is the Great Commission!

As always, thank you for allowing me to serve the Missouri Baptist Convention – it’s an absolute honor!