Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference aims to help ministers abide in God, Scripture

ST. CHARLES – The Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference will encourage ministers to abide in Christ and in God’s Word next month.

The Pastors’ Conference takes place at the St. Charles Convention Center here from 8:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. on Oct. 26. The theme of the conference is “Abide: Reclaiming Intimacy with God and His Word,” based on John 15:4-5.

Guests at the Pastors’ Conference can take advantage of a free lunch provided by Bethlehem Christian Academy and The Nations Initiative, but they must register for the lunch here: https://mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/missouri-baptist-pastors-conference/.

The Pastors’ Conference includes four keynote speakers: Brad Delaughter, Rob Gion, Jr., Martin Winslow and Tommy Schmitt.

Brad Delaughter serves as lead pastor of First Baptist Church of DeSoto, Mo. He also serves as a hospital chaplain and an adjunct professor for New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS).

Rob Gion is an ordained Southern Baptist pastor, national speaker/teacher, and published author. He’s led breakout sessions at Iron Sharpens Iron events from Illinois to Florida. He also leads the parachurch ministry, “What is intimacy?”

Martin Winslow is the team leader of the Missions Mobilization Group for the Missouri Baptist Convention. He is co-founder and president of The Nations Initiative, a non-profit organization that strengthens the global church through training leaders globally to plant healthy churches. He also is the founder and president of Bethlehem Christian Academy (BCA), which establishes Christian schools in hard-to-reach places around the world as a means of sharing the gospel and planting churches. BCA has partnerships in Senegal, Liberia, Zambia, Burundi, and Malawi. These schools minister to 3,000 full-time students.

Tommy Schmitt serves as senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Gray Summit. He’s also pursuing a Doctor of Ministry from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a focus on church revitalization through text-driven preaching.