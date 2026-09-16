Apologetics network to host discussion of divine election

ST. CHARLES – The Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network (MBAN) is hosting An Evening Discussion on Divine Election at the MBC Annual Meeting in St. Charles.

The event runs Oct. 26 from 8 to 9:30 p.m. in Jr. Ballroom A, on the lower level of the St. Charles Convention Center. All attendees of the annual meeting are welcome.

MBAN members are leading the moderated discussion. Their goal is to address important questions about God’s work of redemption in practical ways that acknowledge different views on divine election and stress the urgency of working together to share the gospel.

Colten Wright, youth pastor at First Baptist Church, Linn Creek, is representing the Calvinist/Reformed position, while Roger Sherrer, senior pastor of teaching and connections, First Baptist Church, Lebanon, is defending the non-Calvinist position.

Both leaders approach the subject with a mutual love of Scripture and a deep respect for one another. They acknowledge that while divine election is an important doctrine, it is a secondary doctrine that should not divide followers of Christ.

Dustin Burdin, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Webb City, is moderating the discussion, and MBAN President Jim Schurke will open the evening in prayer.

Among the questions to be addressed are: How do you define “divine election”? Why is this an important doctrine for Christians? What are some key texts that address divine election, and how do you interpret them? And how can Christians who disagree on this doctrine work together for the sake of the gospel?

“Our goal for the evening is twofold,” said Burdin. “First, we want to take a practical and biblically faithful approach to the doctrine of divine election, highlighting two different perspectives on the issue. Second, we want to demonstrate how committed followers of Jesus can respectfully disagree on a secondary doctrine while maintaining close fellowship and working side-by-side to share Jesus with others.”

The Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network is a network of church leaders committed to the defense of Christianity and called to equip believers to more effectively share their faith. More information about MBAN may be found online at mobaptist.org/apologetics/mban.