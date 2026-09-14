MBC to host Oct. 26 dinner for bi-vocational pastors

ST. CHARLES – Executive Director Wes Fowler and the staff of the Missouri Baptist Convention are hosting a dinner for bivocational pastors and their wives Oct. 26 at the MBC Annual Meeting in St. Charles.

The dinner begins at 5:15 p.m. in the Jr. Ballroom, lower level, of the St. Charles Convention Center. The event features a welcome and thank-you message from Fowler, as well as gifts for each pastor and his wife.

“I am so grateful for the ministry of bivocational pastors across our state,” said Fowler. “They are oftentimes the unsung heroes of Missouri Baptist life. While they may not regularly be in the spotlight, the Lord sees their faithfulness, and the MBC appreciates their dedication. We simply want to acknowledge the faithful ministry of our bivocational pastors, as well as their wives, and encourage them to continue serving the Lord.”

There is no cost to attend the dinner, but registration by Oct. 16 is required at mobaptist.org/bivo. Or send an email to pearls@mobaptist.org.