Enrollment gains drive SBU past 3,000 students

BOLIVAR, Mo. (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University (SBU) will enjoy its largest total enrollment in nearly a decade this fall.

Thanks to gains on almost every campus, SBU will welcome more than 3,000 total students across its five campuses for the Fall 2026 semester.

“SBU continues to offer an unapologetically Christ-centered community with academic programs that are in demand by students and parents across Missouri and around the world,” said Brandt Merritt, Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing. “This growth is the result of hard work by talented faculty and staff who desire to serve students and further SBU’s mission.”

Some key enrollment highlights include:

The Bolivar campus has 819 undergraduate students this fall, up from 799 in Fall 2025.

The incoming class of 337 freshmen and transfers is the largest on the Bolivar campus since 2020.

Springfield campus undergraduate enrollment is up to 535, which is nearly 100 more than last year.

Undergraduate enrollment at the Mountain View campus increased to 80 students from 69 in 2025.

SBU Academy enrollment is its highest ever, with 50 students more than double the previous high of 24.

SBU has used strategic investments to help drive growth. These investments include:

New club sports for the Bolivar campus for Fall 2026 with the addition of pickleball and expansion of eSports

Innovative master’s and doctoral graduate programs in technology that launched in 2025 and 2026

Expanded seats in the radiography program in Springfield

Men’s golf added to the NCAA Division II sports roster

Renovating the Springfield campus to accommodate the Doctor of Physical Therapy program and more students overall

“This is an exceptional season for SBU in terms of growth, academic quality, and commitment to being a flagship Christian university that families can trust to shape students into men and women ready to engage the world with courage and confidence,” said Dr. Jonathon Woodyard, Interim President of SBU.