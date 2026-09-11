Peace, hope remain for former New York association workers 25 years after 9/11

NEW YORK (BP) – Volunteers were looking for bodies and finding none, only pieces of former lives in the rubble. David Dean, then-director of missions for the Metropolitan New York Baptist Association (MNYBA), prayed for first responders and others as he wandered the debris field.

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief (SBDR) workers, often gathering at Dean’s office a few miles from Ground Zero, insisted he visit the site just three days after the unspeakable attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

“It was like being at Dachau,” Dean, now 88 and retired to a serene family farm in Tennessee, told Baptist Press. “Body parts is all it was, just body parts. And that doesn’t ever leave you.”

A quarter century later, Dean’s hope is symbolized in a 10-by-5-inch steel cross cut from a beam that broiled in the twin towers’ wreckage, surrounded by five additional buildings that also fell from the quake of the towers’ collapse. Police cut the cross and gave it to Dean, he said.

“And it was big, almost half -inch steel. They cut a cross out, and I wouldn’t take anything for that,” Dean said. “Not everyone has a piece of the World Trade Center. And I guess you could say, there’s a big piece of it in my heart. It will always be there.”

Working with Dean was Lisa C. Rose, at that time director of volunteers and partnerships for MNYBA, and also a founding member of East 7th Street Baptist Church, or Graffiti Church, known for its outreach to marginalized communities. She worked with thousands of volunteers to help the many families trying to heal from the loss of 2,753 lives in New York alone. Elsewhere – at the Pentagon and in a downed plane in Shanksville, Pa., that was intended to crash into the White House – 204 more died.

“I began to hear stories from different people about how God was working in their life because of 9/11, how things had changed in their life,” Rose told Baptist Press. “And then I began to hear stories about people who had died who were very strong Christians and had used their life testimony to encourage other people.”

She asked God why one of the many writers she knew had not written these stories of faith.

“And it was like the Lord said, ‘Hey Lisa, you write it down, because you’re the one who experienced it,” she recalled decades after her prayer.

The result, “As the Towers Fell: Stories of Unshakable Faith on 9/11,” was published in 2003 by New Hope Publishers, the former Woman’s Missionary Union publishing house.

“We thought this would make a good book to encourage others through difficult times,” Rose said of herself and New Hope. “I ended up getting a lot of speaking engagements because of that book, just to talk about how God worked in New York during that time.”