Most pastors wary of AI interpreting Scripture, but still use technology, study finds

BOULDER, Colo. (BP) — Protestant pastors register the greatest distrust in artificial intelligence (AI) interpreting “contested” Scriptures, Barna said in its latest State of the Church release in partnership with Gloo, but few pastors would abandon the technology altogether.

Only 5 percent of pastors reject AI as a tool to interpret difficult passages, researchers said Aug. 25, and only 10 percent want AI to proclaim which interpretation is correct. Rather most pastors, 60 percent, want AI to explain all major interpretations and highlight the differences among them without choosing which is correct.

Weighing various interpretations is common among pastors, Barna Vice President of Research Daniel Copeland told Baptist Press.

“Pastors, especially those with seminary or biblical training, are trained to weigh competing sources, commentaries and interpretations of Scripture’s meaning and application,” Copeland said. “All of them already carry the risk of potential bias or blind spots. AI introduces a steep learning curve and genuinely new challenges, but many of the obstacles are the same ones pastors are already trained to face.”

Specifically, 94 percent of pastors expressed concern about AI’s scriptural interpretations, researchers said, outpacing concern expressed by 83 percent of practicing Christians, 77 percent of non-practicing Christians, and 74 percent of the general U.S. adult population.

Equal portions of practicing and non-practicing Christians, 26 percent, trust AI to decide which scriptural interpretation is best or correct.

While pastors are cognizant of various interpretations, the use of AI to interpret Scripture still raises concerns, Copeland said.

“The risks are clear and real. If thousands of pastors habitually lean on the same AI tools for preaching, counseling, and discernment, we risk converging on the same quick, easy answers,” Copeland said. “Over time, that thins the diversity of discernment and depth of care that ministry depends on.

“That’s antithetical to ministry,” he said, “which is meant to be the human place where we sit with hard questions. I say this with great empathy because it doesn’t happen intentionally; it’s the consequence of a ministry culture that has become concerningly demanding.”

Gloo has responded to the changing ministry culture by creating safeguards when using AI in faith contexts, said Brad Hill, Gloo’s chief partner success officer.

“The call to pastors right now is this: Choose tools that are aligned to God’s word, and actively teach discernment to the people you shepherd. They won’t always have you over their shoulder to steer them to the correct AI interpretation of Scripture.” Hill told Baptist Press.

Findings were drawn from two surveys conducted among the general adult population, Christians and senior Protestant pastors in November and December 2025. The study group included quotas to include proper representation by church size, denomination and region. Just over 1,500 adults were surveyed in November, followed by 442 pastors in December.

No specific Scriptures were identified as difficult in questions researchers posed, but questions broadly referenced “contested” Scripture.

Read the results and access additional resources here.