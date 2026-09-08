Greene County Association sees kingdom growth in Guadalajara, Mexico

GUADALAJARA, Mexico—Since 1997 Samuel Gonzalez has led annual mission trips to Guadalajara, Mexico, for Missouri churches through the Greene County Baptist Association in Springfield. He has previously worked for both the association and Missouri Baptist Convention to facilitate ethnic church planting.

On July 12-19 Gonzalez led his last Guadalajara trip. He said he’s turning his attention to the next ministry activities God has for him, though he anticipates still working with the association and Missouri Baptists.

“I’m available for whatever He wants me to do,” Gonzalez said.

Associational Director of Missions Joshua Hall said, “We are so grateful for the ministry of Samuel Gonzalez. God has used him and his family in a mighty way to build a gospel bridge between Guadalajara and Greene County that has resulted in many coming into the Kingdom.”

Hall says the association hopes to continue Gonzalez’s ministry in Guadalajara. “We trust that the Lord will raise up new leadership to advance this partnership forward, if that be His will.

Though he’s leaving the leadership role for the annual trip , Gonzalez said he’s still available to facilitate ministry in Mexico and in Springfield.

Working with a contact at Emmanuel Baptist Association in Guadalajara, Gonzalez has helped Springfield churches partner with churches in Guadalajara to identify and meet needs in that region. There are plenty of ministry opportunities.

The metro area contains over 10-million people with multiple areas of poverty. In these impoverished areas children are at risk and left alone during the days.

“Through our longstanding partnership with the Emmanuel Baptist Association in Guadalajara, we resource our churches with a place to plug into international missions, while providing them an opportunity to network with sister congregations in the process. It is a win-win for the Kingdom!” – Samuel Gonzalez

“It’s difficult to understand,” Gonzalez said. “Many times the parents both work and (their children) are alone on the streets.

Vacation Bible Schools are often used to provide children a safe place while teaching them about Christ.

“We try to share God’s love. We play (games) with them,” Gonzalez said.

Robb Chandler, a deacon on the trip from National Heights Church in Springfield said, “We taught them (Bible) songs and told them Bible stories.”

“We shared our testimonies, verbally and written, with the children.”

Gonzalez said the children responded enthusiastically to the interest from the missions team.

“They are often unaccustomed to the care from the missionaries. “They’ve never been in this situation where people show them interest.”

VBS with children was often held in the mornings away from the city center.

The mission team spent afternoons and evenings in downtown Guadalajara where they held evangelistic services for older students and adults. The services included Christian music, a gospel message from Gonzalez, and a 10- minute drama – Chains.

The team presented the drama three times a day over three evenings.

Presented in pantomime, it described a young girl’s struggle to resist various vices presented to her by Satan and his demons.

As the girl succumbed to each temptation she received a chain around her neck until she was heavily weighed down. A struggle began between the demons and angels to claim her until Christ stepped in to free her by removing each chain.

Gonzalez said that after each presentation “I presented the gospel. I offered an invitation. We had more than 50-60 professions of faith.”

He said the next Sunday in a nearby church where he preached he saw some of those new believers in attendance.

“They said, ‘We want to join you. We want to be part of the church.’”

“We are very pleased God is working with these people,” Gonzalez said.

“Sometimes we don’t see results very fast. But, sometimes the seed is put into the hearts…because our team is distributing gospel cards. We are distributing (written) testimonies. We are distributing bracelets with the gospel message.”

Chandler said the play was so moving that he saw several people return for additional performances. Around the presentations the mission team had opportunities for gospel conversations.

He described meeting Derrick, a Canadian from Vancouver, who was traveling in Guadalajara and “chanced” upon the play.

“God arranged that he was in that plaza when we were in that plaza,” Chandler said. “Derrick was a seeker. He saw the play nine times.”

“He was an intelligent young man but he was filled with crazy ideas from the internet. I gave him my Bible and I told him ‘this book is truth.’”

Despite multiple discussions with Derrick, Chandler said he never saw the man make a profession of faith. “Please pray for Derrick.”

Hall says the mission trip is another way Greene County churches help fulfill the Great Commission.

“Through our longstanding partnership with the Emmanuel Baptist Association in Guadalajara, we resource our churches with a place to plug into international missions, while providing them an opportunity to network with sister congregations in the process. It is a win-win for the Kingdom!”