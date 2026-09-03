Affordability, proximity set pace for hotel options at 2027 SBC Annual Meeting

NASHVILLE (BP) – Need to plan your pit stop for the 2027 SBC Annual Meeting in Indianapolis? Though reservations don’t open for a few more weeks, a list of hotel options is now available at the meeting’s webpage.

“For those attending SBC27, Indianapolis will provide one of the most convenient hotel setups of any city that hosts the SBC Annual Meeting,” said Jonathan Howe, SBC Executive Committee vice president for convention administration.

The SBC hotel reservations portal opens Oct. 5 at noon Eastern.

The close proximity of hotels to the convention center is an important reason to make reservations when the portal opens.

“We have made available nearly two dozen hotels within a 10-minute walk of the Indiana Convention Center – many connected via skywalk where the weather never comes into play,” Howe told Baptist Press.

Howe said cost is another factor his team has worked hard to keep in mind.

“We intentionally contracted with hotels that offered the lowest possible rates to make the annual meeting accessible for all church budgets,” he said.

As of publication, there are 22 hotels under contract to serve messengers and guests. That equates to 3,715 rooms available. Single rates range from $149-$289 with six of the hotels including breakfast in the room rate.

Nearly half of the hotels are either in the convention center or are connected via skywalk.

Howe anticipates more hotels will be added.

The 2027 SBC Annual Meeting & Pastors’ Conference is set for June 13-16 at the Indianapolis Convention Center.