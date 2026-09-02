Tickets Now on Sale for HLGU Booster Night 2026 Featuring Keith and Kristyn Getty

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) — Tickets are now on sale for Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Booster Night 2026, featuring internationally acclaimed Christian artists and hymnwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty. The annual event, presented by HNB Bank, will take place Saturday, November 7, at 7:00 p.m. in the Parker Theatre of the Roland Fine Arts Center on the HLGU campus.

The Gettys are GRAMMY-nominated artists, hymnwriters, and founders of Getty Music. Best known for the beloved hymn In Christ Alone, their music is sung by millions of Christians around the world. Through their music and ministry, the Gettys have become influential voices in modern congregational worship.

In addition to the Gettys’ concert, Booster Night will feature a performance by the HLGU Concert Choir, a silent auction, and dessert during intermission.

General Admission tickets are $50 and include admission to the concert and dessert during intermission. General Admission tickets may be purchased online at //www.hlg.edu/boosternight.

Executive Tickets are $250 and include an exclusive pre-concert dinner beginning at 5:00 p.m., premium concert seating, and a photo opportunity with Keith and Kristyn Getty. Executive Tickets must be purchased by contacting the HLGU Institutional Advancement Office by phone at 573-629-3124 or by email at giving@hlg.edu.

Booster Night is one of Hannibal-LaGrange University’s premier annual events, bringing together alumni, friends, students, churches, and community members for an evening of worship, fellowship, and celebration. Proceeds from the event support HLGU’s mission to transform lives and communities through relevant education anchored in a Biblical worldview.

“We hope people from across the region will make plans to join us for this unforgettable evening,” said Lauren Youse, Director of Alumni Services and Development. “Whether you’ve attended Booster Night for years or this will be your first time, we would love to welcome you to campus for an evening of worship and fellowship with Keith and Kristyn Getty.”

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit //www.hlg.edu/boosternight. For Executive Tickets, contact the Institutional Advancement Office at 573-629-3124 or giving@hlg.edu.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian institution fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University is committed to providing both traditional and nontraditional educational opportunities in a distinctively Christian environment.