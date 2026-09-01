MBTS, Spurgeon College faculty release several new books

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (MBTS) – This year, multiple faculty members from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and Spurgeon College have published new books exploring a range of themes—including pastoral mentorship, the classical virtues, ancient Christian approaches to reading Scripture, Charles Spurgeon’s teaching on prayer, and much more.

Chang releases Breath of the Soul: Devotions for Powerful Prayer

Geoffrey Chang, associate professor of historical theology and curator of the Spurgeon Library, has published Breath of the Soul: Devotions for Powerful Prayer with New Growth Press. Breath of the Soul gathers Charles Spurgeon’s teaching on prayer into 30 daily devotions designed to help Christians understand the theology and practice of prayer. This book is the fourth volume in the publisher’s Old Made New series.

Chang said the project grew from his conviction that Spurgeon’s teaching on prayer remains especially important for Christians today.

“As I thought about the topics on which Spurgeon is most helpful for contemporary Christians, prayer has to be at the top of the list,” Chang said. “Spurgeon’s remarkable ministry cannot be understood apart from his own commitment to prayer. And as a pastor, this was a subject that he frequently taught to his own congregation.”

“In compiling this volume,” he continued, “my hope was to package that teaching in an accessible way and bring it to readers today.”

Through Breath of the Soul, Chang hopes readers will recover not only a more consistent practice of prayer but also a stronger confidence in its significance. Breath of the Soul: Devotions for Powerful Prayer is now available for purchase. Read more here.

Bierig releases Proverbs: Walking in the Way of Christ

Samuel L. Bierig, vice president of undergraduate studies, dean of Spurgeon College and associate professor of biblical and systematic theology, has published a new Bible study, titled Proverbs: Walking in the Way of Christ.

Published by New Growth Press as part of The Gospel-Centered Life in the Bible series, the study helps readers understand Proverbs as a unified book that points to Christ and shapes the daily life of His people. The resource includes discussion questions, brief articles, practical application, and leader’s notes for use in small groups, Sunday school classes, and one-to-one discipleship.

More than anything, Bierig hopes readers finish the study better prepared to return to Proverbs again and again. Rather than depending on a single study to supply every answer, he wants Christians to understand the book’s shape, follow its argument, and recognize how its wisdom belongs within the whole counsel of God.

“I hope they walk away equipped to read Proverbs for the rest of their lives,” Bierig said.

Proverbs: Walking in the Way of Christ is now available for purchase. Read more here.

Schreiner releases The Four Senses of Scripture

Patrick Schreiner, associate professor of New Testament and biblical theology, has published The Four Senses of Scripture: Learning from Ancient Ways of Reading the Bible with Baker Academic.

In this book, Schreiner works to recover a fourfold approach to biblical interpretation—known as the quadriga—and considers how this framework can enrich contemporary Bible reading.

Unlike many contemporary books on hermeneutics that concentrate primarily on the grammatical-historical method, The Four Senses of Scripture introduces readers to additional interpretive categories drawn from the church’s history. The book explains each of the four senses, traces their use among early Christian interpreters, demonstrates them through biblical examples, and addresses common critiques of the fourfold method.

Schreiner hopes the book will contribute to a growing recovery of theological interpretation by helping Christians see historical and theological readings of Scripture as integrated rather than opposed.

“There is much to be gained from asking historical questions, but these are not always the same questions as the theological ones,” Schreiner said. “The early church didn’t pit a historical reading and a theological reading but saw them as integrated.”

The Four Senses of Scripture is now available for purchase. Read more here.

Earlier this year, Schreiner also released The Hope of the Resurrection: How Jesus’s Defeat of Death Changes Everything. Read more about it here.

Montgomery, Lanier release Every Perfect Gift

Travis J. Montgomery and Joseph Lanier have co-authored Every Perfect Gift: Classical Virtues for Christian Formation.

Montgomery serves as assistant professor of Christian Studies and dean of the Global Campus at Midwestern Seminary and Spurgeon College, and Lanier is a Midwestern Seminary alumnus and adjunct instructor.

Every Perfect Gift is written for pastors, ministry leaders, students, and theologically engaged church members. Balancing depth with accessibility, the authors designed the book for individual reading as well as use in academic courses and group studies.

“We hope readers will use it for their personal edification, in class environments, and in group studies for those who want to develop character God’s way,” Montgomery said.

Through its exploration of the seven virtues, Every Perfect Gift invites Christians to see theological understanding and spiritual formation as inseparable parts of discipleship. By knowing God more deeply, readers are encouraged to receive His good gifts and reflect His character in every dimension of life.

Every Perfect Gift: Classical Virtues for Christian Formation is now available for purchase. Read more here.

Wilson releases Pastoral Mentoring: For the Care of Souls

Jared C. Wilson, associate professor of pastoral theology at Midwestern Seminary, has authored Pastoral Mentoring: For the Care of Souls.

In Pastoral Mentoring, Wilson provides pastors and ministry leaders with biblical foundations and practical guidance for cultivating a culture of pastoral development within the local church. Drawing from years of experience training men for ministry, Wilson encourages churches to embrace their responsibility to disciple and equip future generations of pastors.

Through Pastoral Mentoring, Wilson hopes pastors will increasingly see the development of future leaders as a vital part of their ministry and a lasting investment in the local church.

“One hope I have is that churches who take pastoral training seriously won’t need to always look outside their churches for ministerial staff and other qualified leaders,” Wilson said. “Pastors raised up from ‘in house’ know the people well—and the people know them! And they share the ministry DNA of the training church.”

Wilson added that while he is not opposed to churches bringing in leaders from outside their congregation, there are unique benefits to investing in men God has already placed within a church family.

“My biggest hope is simply that pastors will take seriously the call to disciple young men toward Christlikeness and see that as a value-rich component of their own ministry and an investment in the legacy of their ministry at a local church,” Wilson said.

Pastoral Mentoring: For the Care of Souls is now available for purchase. Read more here.

DeRouchie Releases Understanding and Applying Jesus’s Bible

Jason DeRouchie, research professor of Old Testament and biblical theology at Midwestern Seminary, has published Understanding and Applying Jesus’s Bible: The Old Testament for Christians with Cruciform Press.

This book serves as a follow-up to Enjoying Jesus’s Bible: The Old Testament for Christians, which was released in 2025. Understanding and Applying Jesus’s Bible builds on that foundation by helping readers take the next step—not only valuing the Old Testament rightly, but also learning how to approach it carefully and apply its message faithfully today.

Together, the two books are designed to help Christians grow both in their appreciation for the Old Testament and in their ability to interpret it responsibly within the broader message of Scripture.

“God wants every Christian to know how to interpret God’s pure, perfect, true, and abiding Word,” DeRouchie said. “For only through it can people be reborn in Christ, empowered for holiness, sustained to glory, and satisfied always.”

This newest work is a condensed version of DeRouchie’s lengthier and more technical work, How to Understand and Apply the Old Testament, intended for all who desire to know God through His Word.

“My hope is that this resource will help believers observe carefully, understand rightly, evaluate fairly, feel appropriately, act wisely, and express faithfully God’s revealed Word,” DeRouchie said.

Understanding and Applying Jesus’s Bible is now available for purchase. Read more here.

Chipman releases 10 Questions About the Bible

Todd Chipman, associate professor of biblical studies and dean of graduate studies at Midwestern Seminary, has published a new devotional resource, titled 10 Questions About the Bible: 30 Devotions for Kids, Teens, and Families.

Published by Crossway, this release is part of the “10 Questions” series, which is designed to help young readers engage foundational Christian truths.

Written for readers ages 8–14, 10 Questions About the Bible introduces students to essential questions about Scripture through 30 short devotions organized around 10 key topics like how we got the Bible, its main point, how we should read it, its relationship to other religions, and more.

Chipman said he hopes the book will serve students, families, churches, and ministry leaders in a variety of contexts, helping young readers understand not only the Bible itself but also the God who speaks through it.

“Helping students understand the Bible helps them understand everything. This book assists students at the curious stage of life to think about the big issues of the Bible and why they can trust God,” Chipman stated.

10 Questions About the Bible: 30 Devotions for Kids, Teens and Families is now available for purchase. Read more here.