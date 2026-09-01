BP editor accepts role to lead Kentucky Baptist association

NASHVILLE (BP) – Brandon Porter, Executive Committee vice president for convention communications, was welcomed as the next associational mission strategist (AMS) for the South Central Baptist Association in Bowling Green, Ky., on Aug. 30.

Porter arrived at the Executive Committee in September 2021 as associate vice president of communications, which included overseeing the daily operations of Baptist Press. A September 2024 reorganization of the EC staff dropped the “associate” in Porter’s title as his predecessor, Jonathan Howe, became vice president of convention administration.

“Brandon has served Southern Baptists with honor and distinction,” said Executive Committee President Jeff Iorg. “We are grateful for his pastoral approach, his passion for our mission and his professionalism. While we are sad to lose him from our team at the Executive Committee, we are confident God is leading him to a new position perfectly suited for his gifts and celebrate the future missional impact he will make.”

Porter will remain with the Executive Committee through the end of September, beginning as AMS in early October.

The roles of pastor and communicator have intertwined throughout Porter’s career.

He arrived at the EC after spending three and a half years at the Kentucky Baptist Convention, serving the majority of the time as the communications director. Responsibilities included serving as the editor of Kentucky Today and helping to promote the work of the KBC’s ministry teams.

Pastoral work included stints as a youth minister in two Birmingham churches from 1998-2000. In Kentucky, he was the care pastor at Living Hope Baptist in Bowling Green, youth pastor at Scottsville Baptist and senior pastor at Smiths Grove Baptist Church. From the summer of 2009 to September 2016, Porter was the senior pastor at Immanuel Baptist Church in Glasgow. He also served as media director for Kentucky’s Commonwealth Policy Foundation from mid-2015 through mid-2018.

“I’m grateful to be able to serve local churches in an association that has meant so much to me,” said Porter. “So many pastors in the association have made an impact on my life, and I’m thankful the Lord is giving me the chance to serve alongside them.

“It has been a privilege to serve at the Executive Committee. The EC staff is a group of highly skilled professionals who love the Lord and His church and want to see the SBC’s cooperative mission bring glory to God and impact the world for Christ.”

A Georgia native, Porter earned a Bachelor of Arts in broadcasting at Western Kentucky University before working as a television anchor and news reporter in Bowling Green and Birmingham, Ala. During that time, he also worked in sales, commercial production and as a gospel radio DJ in Nashville.

Porter earned a Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 2003 and a Master of Theology in biblical counseling in 2015 from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He and his wife Monica, a teacher in the Bowling Green public school system, have five children.